 Georgia star Jalen Carter charged with racing in fatal wreck - Albuquerque Journal

Georgia star Jalen Carter charged with racing in fatal wreck

By Charles Odum / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has issued an arrest warrant, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, that alleges Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by the recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, which led to the Jan. 15 wreck.

Carter had been due in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the NFL scouting combine and is expected to address the arrest warrant when he returns to Athens, according to Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

“It is my understanding that Mr. Carter is making arrangements to turn himself in,” Barnett said in an e-mail to the AP.

The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony, killing LeCroy and Willock.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed his concern about the charges in a statement issued Wednesday.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

According to the arrest warrant, the investigation by Athens police found that LeCroy and Carter were operating their vehicles “in a manner consistent with racing” after leaving downtown Athens around 2:30 a.m.

The warrant says evidence shows the vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed “in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.”

Police determined LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph (167 kph) shortly before the crash. The warrant says LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

Willock, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. LeCroy was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, sustained minor injuries. Georgia football staffer Victoria Bowles was hospitalized with more serious injuries.

Georgia athletic department officials said on Jan. 28 that the vehicle driven by LeCroy was expected to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Home » Sports » Georgia star Jalen Carter charged with racing in fatal wreck

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Interested in a paid internship with a Disney production ...
ABQnews Seeker
Calling recent Albuquerque college graduates. Santa ... Calling recent Albuquerque college graduates. Santa Fe-based Stagecoach Foundation is helping look for a paid internship with an upcoming Disney project in New Mexico. ...
2
DJ, journalist, nurse, teacher: The many lives of Diane ...
ABQnews Seeker
Diane Evans-Prior is dean of Central ... Diane Evans-Prior is dean of Central New Mexico Community College's nursing school.
3
Emptying the Notebook: Are these Lobos the best UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Notes, stats and more from Tuesday's ... Notes, stats and more from Tuesday's Lobo game, including how this team has UNM's highest-rated offense in the Mountain West era.
4
OPINION: Free school meals for all students sets New ...
Guest Columns
OPINION: This show of leadership fills ... OPINION: This show of leadership fills an urgent gap in federal policy and fosters a sense of community for all NM families
5
Section of East Central closed in both directions following ...
ABQnews Seeker
Central Avenue is closed in both ... Central Avenue is closed in both directions at Moon Street as police investigate the death of a person who appears to have been struck ...
6
What's next for Virgin Galactic? CEO discusses flight plans ...
ABQnews Seeker
Virgin Galactic's mothership, VMS Eve, and ... Virgin Galactic's mothership, VMS Eve, and the VSS Unity spaceship have reunited at Spaceport America for a final round of ground and flight tests. ...
7
Local leaders say they want to buy Southeast Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
With Walmart's forthcoming closure creating a ... With Walmart's forthcoming closure creating a massive void in Southeast Albuquerque's grocery landscape, local officials say they are hoping to buy and redevelop the ...
8
As assault weapons ban faces opposition, Lujan Grisham calls ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Assault weapon' ban stalls as New ... 'Assault weapon' ban stalls as New Mexico lawmakers advance safe storage, polling place restrictions for guns
9
Should young children be expelled from school? A bill ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nobody wants to kick a small ... Nobody wants to kick a small child out of school. Although some argue that doing so may be the best thing for the safety ...
10
Front-end license plate bill fizzles in House committee, despite ...
ABQnews Seeker
Across New Mexico, low-riders, minivans and ... Across New Mexico, low-riders, minivans and pickup trucks are currently united by at least one thing — their lack of front license plates. That ...