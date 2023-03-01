Northbound I-25 will have a lane closed until noon Wednesday

Several miles of northbound Interstate 25 will be down a lane until noon today while crews work on installing new signs along the road between Algodones and Santa Fe, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

The single-lane closure will run between mile posts 264, at the Cochiti exit at N.M. 16, and mile post 267 at the Waldo exit between 10 a.m. to noon.

NMDOT and Mountain States Constructors Inc. are handling the installation.

For updated information, drivers can call 511 or visit www.nmroads.com.