 Rio Bravo bridge work, which will affect eastbound drivers, has been rescheduled

Rio Bravo bridge work, which will affect eastbound drivers, has been rescheduled

By ABQJournal News Staff

Due to equipment issues, remediation work on the Rio Bravo bridge over the river has been postponed and is now expected to begin on March 6, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

The work on N.M. 500 between Rosmoor and Isleta SW will affect only the eastbound traffic, with the closure of one lane at a time between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

The project is expected to be completed on or about June 30.

NMDOT suggests that eastbound commuters who normally use the Rio Bravo bridge over the Rio Grande take an alternate route.

