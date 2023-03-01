ABQ man sentenced to life plus 15 years in strangulation death of fiancee

An Albuquerque man convicted by a jury last year of raping and murdering his fiancee in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to life plus 15 years in prison

Jurors in June convicted Jeremiah Lopez, 42, of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal sexual penetration for strangling and raping 27-year-old Krishauna Perez at the home they shared on Bataan SW.

Lopez told jurors at his trial that he strangled Perez by wrapping his arm around her neck for a minute or longer. Lopez also told jurors he was “ashamed to say I had sex with her” after strangling Perez.

The courtroom was packed Wednesday as 2nd Judicial District Judge Joseph Montano sentenced Lopez after hearing more than an hour of painful statements from family members.

“I wake every day with thoughts of what happened to my baby four years ago,” Paula Perez, mother of Krishauna Perez, told the judge.

Paula Perez said she has had to delay her retirement as an Albuquerque Public School teacher and take on the role of raising Krishauna’s daughter. Lopez is the girl’s father.

“He robbed a little girl of her mama,” Paula Perez told the judge. “She is 7 now and she is missing her mama so much. It is very hard to see the pain in this little, innocent baby.”

Lopez, wearing a mask, appeared to show little emotion Wednesday as family members spoke.

“I have no excuses, only remorse,” Lopez said minutes before he was sentenced. He also spoke briefly of his daughter.

“She deserves all the best in this world and I took that from her,” Lopez said.

The life sentence requires Lopez to serve at least 30 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. He then must serve an additional 15 years for the three criminal sexual penetration convictions.

Testifying in his own defense at trial, Lopez told jurors he confronted Perez the night of her death after he found “risque” selfies on her iPad and suspected that she had sent them to a boyfriend.

Prosecutors told jurors that Perez, an educational assistant at Hayes Middle School, never sent the photos to anyone.