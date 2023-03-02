 Authorities offer reward for information on ‘Ninja Blade Bandido’ who robbed Nusenda Credit Union - Albuquerque Journal

Authorities offer reward for information on ‘Ninja Blade Bandido’ who robbed Nusenda Credit Union

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

T

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person they’ve dubbed the “Ninja Blade Bandido” who robbed the North Valley Nusenda Credit Union in February. (Courtesy of FBI)

he FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person they’ve dubbed the “Ninja Blade Bandido” who robbed the North Valley Nusenda Credit Union in February, according to a news release.

The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are seeking a suspect described as an approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall male who is either white or Hispanic.

He walked into the credit union at 6125 Fourth NW, displayed a knife and demanded money from the teller around 12:45 p.m. Saturday Feb. 18, the release stated.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person they’ve dubbed the “Ninja Blade Bandido” who robbed the North Valley Nusenda Credit Union in February (Courtesy of FBI)

The suspect received an undisclosed sum of cash before fleeing on foot south on Fourth Street.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black hood and mask, a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP (7867) or online.

 

