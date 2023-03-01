EDD awards nearly $1M in job training funds in February

Minority- and women-owned STEM Boomerang LLC — a company that creates connections between science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals, companies and colleges — received job training incentives from the state to skill up 40 employees and hire executives to create recruitment strategies for growing STEM jobs.

The company, which received $48,000 in funds from the Job Training Incentive Program, is one of nine companies in February to receive funds for skilling up workers across a variety of industries. The money totaled nearly $870,000, and the awards came following a JTIP board meeting in February.

JTIP, one of the New Mexico Economic Development Department’s incentive programs for growing businesses, primarily focuses on aiding businesses with money for “classroom and on-the-job training for newly-created jobs in expanding or relocating businesses for up to 6 months,” according to EDD.

The program got its start in 1972 with help from the New Mexico Legislature, and JTIP reimburses 50% to 75% of employee wages, giving companies the breathing room to expand faster.

“It’s exciting to see so many new companies taking advantage of JTIP,” EDD Secretary Alicia Keyes said in a statement. “It has become such a powerful tool for growing our economy throughout the state. We’ve found that we can not only help businesses grow, but with a little creativity, JTIP can be used to expand the workforce and support New Mexico’s high-potential industries in new and innovative ways like the program at STEM Boomerang.”

The other eight companies which received JTIP funds in February range from manufacturing to aircraft and food distributors. They are as follows: