NM film industry playing a role in getting a duo of films to screen, including ‘Heist 88’

The New Mexico Film Office strives to reach every corner of production. Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director, said that the TV feature film, “Heist 88,” had its post-production and visual effects done in New Mexico.

According to the Internet Movie Database, the production filmed in Chicago, but brought the post-production to New Mexico.

Set in 1988,a master manipulator persuades four young, African American employees of First National Bank of Chicago to steal $80 million via a sophisticated take-down of the banking wire system.

The film is directed by Menhaj Huda and produced by Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance, Van Toffler, Barry Barclay, Lynnette Ramirez and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran.

“Heist 88” stars Vance, Bentley Green, Precious Way, Nican Robinson, Xavier Clyde, Keesha Sharp and Keith David. There is no date slated for broadcast.

According to the film office, the production employed approximately 15 New Mexico visual artists.

MORE NM NEWS: Dodson announced the docu-drama, “The Dynamite Kid,” which begins production in Tierra Amarilla, Coyote, Canjillon and Santa Fe.

The film is directed by Paul M. Madden with Los Pecos Films and produced by Duncan Sill and Ken Dalton.

Roen Kraft is the executive producer.

“The Dynamic Kid” tells the story of Baltasar Martinez, one of the principal raiders in the 1967 Tierra Amarilla courthouse raid.

“J. Edgar Hoover referred to 22-year-old Baltasar Martinez as the ‘Most Dangerous Man in America’ after he eluded a manhunt by 750 lawmen and the National Guard,” Madden says. “The film is based on in-depth interviews with Baltasar and Reies Lopes Tijerina, who took me on a tour of the Tierra Amarilla courthouse, the scene of the infamous courthouse raid.”

According to the NM Film Office, the production will employ approximately 15 crew members, 30 background talent, and 16 New Mexico principal actors.