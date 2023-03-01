Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union breaks ground on new branch near Old Town

Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union broke ground Feb. 28 on a new branch near Old Town.

The new branch, expected to open later this year, will be 12th branch in the state and 13th overall for the credit union, according to a news release.

“We are very excited to add a branch in an area near Albuquerque’s Old Town that has few banks or credit unions nearby,” Stephanie Sherrodd, SLFCU CEO, said in a statement. “At a time when many banks are consolidating operations and closing branches, we are investing in the communities we serve and are committed to being an economic engine that helps them grow and prosper.”

The new single-story branch is expected to be 4,400 square feet and will include five offices, teller stations, a drive-thru and ATM.

The credit union says the new branch — which is being designed by MG Architects and constructed by Insight Construction Inc. — will go by the name Rio Grande Crossing. The credit union says the branch’s design is “in a New Mexico territorial architectural style to blend in with nearby Old Town.”