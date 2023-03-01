Senate endorses plan to put New Mexico schools under a statewide school board

SANTA FE — Legislation advancing quickly at the Capitol would ask New Mexico voters to establish a statewide school board and remove the Public Education Department from the governor’s control.

The state Senate on Wednesday adopted the proposal, Senate Joint Resolution 1, on a 36-1 vote, sending it on to the House.

The action comes as the Public Education Department endures a revolving door of leadership changes. Just last month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, appointed her fourth public education secretary in a little over four years.

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said the proposal adopted Wednesday isn’t aimed at any particular governor.

But she said the state once had just three statewide school superintendents in a 40-year period, before the education department was moved directly under the governor. Voters approved the change in 2003.

“I think this is a way to get back to that stability,” Stewart said of the new proposal.

She jointly sponsored Wednesday’s measure with Republican Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec.

The lone “no” vote came from Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque.

Opponents say the proposed amendment would inject more politics, not less, into education policy.

Terri Cole of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce noted to lawmakers earlier this week that the state just went the opposite direction in utility regulation, turning the elected Public Regulation Commission into an appointed body to address “a daily cocktail of dysfunction.”

But the proposed amendment drew little dissent before the Senate.

“I think this is a great way to revamp our system,” Neville said.

Under the proposal, voters in 2024 would be asked to amend the Constitution to create a state school board that would set education policy and appoint a superintendent of public instruction to manage the Public Education Department.

The board would have 10 elected members and five appointed by the governor. All would serve staggered, six-year terms.

The governor’s appointees would face some restrictions. No more than three could be from the same political party, no more than two from the same county, and one would have to be a tribal representative.

They couldn’t be removed except for wrongdoing or failure to carry out their duties.

The board would start operations in 2027.

The resolution now goes to the House, with just over two weeks left in the session. The governor’s approval isn’t required for proposed constitutional amendments, which instead go before voters.