 Senate endorses plan to put New Mexico schools under a statewide school board - Albuquerque Journal

Senate endorses plan to put New Mexico schools under a statewide school board

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, right, talks with Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, after he was the only dissenting vote on a bill to create a statewide school board and education superintendent. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque journal)

SANTA FE — Legislation advancing quickly at the Capitol would ask New Mexico voters to establish a statewide school board and remove the Public Education Department from the governor’s control.

The state Senate on Wednesday adopted the proposal, Senate Joint Resolution 1, on a 36-1 vote, sending it on to the House.

The action comes as the Public Education Department endures a revolving door of leadership changes. Just last month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, appointed her fourth public education secretary in a little over four years.

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said the proposal adopted Wednesday isn’t aimed at any particular governor.

But she said the state once had just three statewide school superintendents in a 40-year period, before the education department was moved directly under the governor. Voters approved the change in 2003.

“I think this is a way to get back to that stability,” Stewart said of the new proposal.

She jointly sponsored Wednesday’s measure with Republican Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec.

The lone “no” vote came from Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque.

Opponents say the proposed amendment would inject more politics, not less, into education policy.

Terri Cole of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce noted to lawmakers earlier this week that the state just went the opposite direction in utility regulation, turning the elected Public Regulation Commission into an appointed body to address “a daily cocktail of dysfunction.”

But the proposed amendment drew little dissent before the Senate.

“I think this is a great way to revamp our system,” Neville said.

Under the proposal, voters in 2024 would be asked to amend the Constitution to create a state school board that would set education policy and appoint a superintendent of public instruction to manage the Public Education Department.

The board would have 10 elected members and five appointed by the governor. All would serve staggered, six-year terms.

The governor’s appointees would face some restrictions. No more than three could be from the same political party, no more than two from the same county, and one would have to be a tribal representative.

They couldn’t be removed except for wrongdoing or failure to carry out their duties.

The board would start operations in 2027.

The resolution now goes to the House, with just over two weeks left in the session. The governor’s approval isn’t required for proposed constitutional amendments, which instead go before voters.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Senate endorses plan to put New Mexico schools under a statewide school board

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Voulez-Vous' to see some ABBA?
ABQnews Seeker
"MANIA: The ABBA Tribute" is scheduled ... "MANIA: The ABBA Tribute" is scheduled to play the KiMo Theatre on Sunday, March 5, as part of its United States tour.
2
New Mexico nomination spurs concerns among Native Americans
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico's ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico's governor is standing firm in her decision to nominate a former tribal leader who once faced sexual assault ...
3
New Mexico State University lifts COVID vaccine mandate
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State University will no ... New Mexico State University will no longer require students and employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
4
More than 30 child welfare bills have been filed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ... Even after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order revamping New Mexico's child welfare agency, lawmakers are moving ahead with a wide range ...
5
Find out where you can see one of New ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Museum of Natural History ... New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science unveils Alamosaurus fossils from its collection.
6
Avangrid signs $30M contract with Array Technologies for solar ...
ABQnews Seeker
The new contract drew praise from ... The new contract drew praise from local officials, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports the PNM-Avangrid merger.
7
Let's March! 7 activities that kick-off the month
ABQnews Seeker
I'm not going to lie, 'I ... I'm not going to lie, 'I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do,' enjoy the music of ABBA. A tribute to the ...
8
Story Quest Studios is bringing in NM filmmaker Karen ...
ABQnews Seeker
Los Angeles-based talent manager Brad Lemack ... Los Angeles-based talent manager Brad Lemack is leading a one-day seminar and workshop on Saturday, March 4.
9
UNM President Stokes focuses on achievements in SOTU
ABQnews Seeker
UNM President Garnett Stokes spoke about ... UNM President Garnett Stokes spoke about student enrollment, fundraising efforts and research awards during her state of the university address on Wednesday.