 'Voulez-Vous' to see some ABBA? - Albuquerque Journal

‘Voulez-Vous’ to see some ABBA?

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

“MANIA: The ABBA Tribute” will bring the sounds of the Swedish music icons to KiMo Theatre on Sunday, March 5. (Courtesy of Mark Senior)

“MANIA: The ABBA Tribute” is inviting Albuquerque to come dance to and sing along with the hits of the Swedish music icons.

The world-renowned tribute band is scheduled to play the KiMo Theatre on Sunday, March 5, as part of its United States tour. The group formed in London and first started playing shows in 2000. They now have performed over 3,000 concerts in over 30 countries.

The tribute act consists of James Allen as Björn, Amy Edwards as Frida, Jeff Pike as Benny and Alison Ward as Agnetha.

“We try our best to do it as real and authentic as they did,” said Ward. “However, we are on a big stage and just a small cast, so there are moments when we go a bit more extra with our dance moves.”

Ward joined the show in 2010 and said she has sung “Dancing Queen” hundreds of times and never gets tired of playing ABBA’s music.

“I love it still. Every night, the audience’s energy when they hear that song play, they scream, everyone’s up dancing,” she said. “I don’t know whether it’s just my love for the music or the show, we have such a great response from the audience. I’m smiling just as big from night to night.”

Ward grew up in a musical family. She started in dance and singing in her youth, eventually winning big competitions at the age 11 and on, which gave her the confidence to progress her career. She did go to university and earned a mathematics degree, but that honor quickly became a backup plan.

“As soon as I got my cap and gown, I have been blessed to say, I’ve earned every paycheck as a singer ever since,” she said.

When it comes to ABBA, Ward attributes her admiration for the band to her parents playing the group’s up-tempo music when she was younger. She specifically referenced “Waterloo” as her “most memorable sound as a kid.”

“Any ABBA fans, or non-ABBA fans who get brought by family and friends, they’ve all heard the songs at some point,” she said. “You don’t even really need to know every single word, but the songs are so familiar to people after hearing them all these years later, that you instantly just want to stand up and sing and dance.”

“MANIA” has entertained fans for decades, just like ABBA did in the ’70s and early ’80s, and continues to do so after the band’s brief reunion from 2016-2022.

“It’s just great music, good vibes, good energy, and that’s all you need to have a good night,” Ward said. “It’s a feel-good show, that’s for sure.”

‘MANIA: The ABBA Tribute’
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5

WHERE: KiMo Theatre, 432 Central Ave. NW

HOW MUCH: $35-$65, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

