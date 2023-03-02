Story Quest Studios is bringing in NM filmmaker Karen Criswell for a workshops

Ron Weisberg is all in when it comes to the New Mexico film community.

This is why the Albuquerque resident is pushing his Story Quest Studios to the forefront when it comes to above-the-line jobs within the film industry.

These jobs include producing, acting, writing and directing.

“If we raise above-the-line jobs in New Mexico, everybody wins,” Weisber says. “This is what we have to do as a collaborative community.”

On April 22-23, Story Quest Studios is bringing in New Mexico filmmaker Karen Criswell for a film producing and creativity workshop.

Her entire career has been spent in the film industry, including a tenure as the Albuquerque Film Liaison.

For 17 years, she was vice president of operations for DreamWorks Studios, which is now Amblin Entertainment Partners.

She’s also been the director of operations at Gnomon School of Visual Effects, Games + Animation. She continues to run her own independent film company – Koncept: Films.

Weisberg says it’s important to lean on the New Mexicans that have worked in the film industry to help grow the local community.

“If you want to talk about economic impact, if you want to talk about doing things for the people that actually live in New Mexico, you have to shift the conversation to New Mexicans learning how to produce their own projects so the money stays here,” he says. “Otherwise, we’re going to fall into the same trap which is quibbling over all these big productions from Hollywood and creating a scarcity mentality. It’s actually not healthy for the artist.”

Weisberg says there needs to be a shift in the local mind set as a film community towards abundance.

“We have to create it ourselves,” he says. “We also have to learn how to create and distribute. We have big film festivals here and we have great incentives. We should be talking about incentivizing local producers, directors and writers.”

Weisberg is also bringing in Los Angeles-based talent manager Brad Lemack on Saturday, March 4, to lead a one-day seminar and workshop preparing and empowering actors for successful careers in the industry.

“The Business of Acting Career Clinic” is rooted in Lemack’s work as a talent manager, career coach, educator and author.

The seminar will focus on goals to establish and tasks to implement to achieve those goals.

Nailing a self-tape audition, taking and selecting the perfect head shot, how to secure an agent or manager, how to lead your team, how to brand yourself, resume building, marketing your potential and content creation will all be explored in this seminar, as well as a cold reading, selftape workshop.

Lemack, who specializes in brand-established, as well as emerging talent, launched his talent management firm decades ago.

