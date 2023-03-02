 'Cowboy Days' event returns with demonstrations, music and more - Albuquerque Journal

‘Cowboy Days’ event returns with demonstrations, music and more

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Daniel Castro performs a rope trick as part of a previous “Cowboy Days” at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. (Courtesy of Dawn Santiago)

It’s March – must be time for “Cowboy Days” at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum.

The annual event – which features demonstrations, living history and family fun – is marking its 23rd year from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in Las Cruces.

This year’s event marks the return of the Castro family performance group of Lienzo Charro El Pedregal from Vado.

Daniel Castro and several of his family members perform trick roping and traditional charreada demonstrations from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.

Charreada is a festive event that features a variety of equestrian activities, as well as costumes and music that bring a uniquely Latino culture to a sport that has its roots in Spain.

Seating is limited for these performances in the Round Pen.

Greg Ball, New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum livestock manager, participates in the Parade of Breeds program. (Courtesy of Dawn Santiago)

“The best part of what we do is that we’re able to do it as a family,” Castro says. “My kids are by my side learning part of our culture and tradition through our shows. It’s important to us to keep our heritage alive for future generations.”

The Parade of Breeds cattle program is a staple of “Cowboy Days.”

Livestock Manager Greg Ball brings each of six breeds of beef cattle into the Round Pen to discusses their history and characteristics.

The popular program is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Craig Massey, museum spokesman, says Linda McDaniel of Alamogordo will be at the event with her working dogs.

They will demonstrate herding at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Pony rides for children ($5) are from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. with a limited number of tickets available.

Horseshoeing demonstrations are scheduled for 10-10:30 a.m. and 1-1:30 p.m.

Food is prepared as part of the chuckwagon at the New Mexico Farm & Heritage Museum in Las Cruces. (Courtesy of Dawn Santiago)

“Chuck wagon cooking, blacksmithing, and fiber arts demonstrations also will take place throughout the day,” Massey says. “The local chapter of the Back Country Horsemen will do horse care demonstrations, such as saddling and grooming.”

Ollie Reed of the Western Writers of America will do a presentation in the Museum’s Theater at 2 p.m.

A New Mexico journalist since 1976 (currently a staff writer with the Albuquerque Journal), Reed received the 2016 Rounders Award, which is presented by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to those who “live, promote and articulate the western way of life.”

Reed also will do a presentation at 2 p.m. Friday, March 3. This special “school day” of “Cowboy Days” is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with several hundred area school children touring the museum and visiting about 20 educational activity stations.

‘Cowboy Days’ schedule
Saturday, March 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Continuous activities: Wool carding, spinning and weaving demonstrations, chuck wagon cooking, blacksmith demonstrations, craft booths, food trucks, plant sale, exhibits.

9-11 a.m.: Pony rides for children near the Pony Barn. ($5). Limited number of tickets.

10-10:30 a.m.: Horseshoeing demonstration on the South 20.

10-10:30 a.m.: Working dog demonstration near the Sheep Barn.

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Parade of Breeds cattle program in the Round Pen.

10:45 a.m.: Back Country Horsemen’s horse care demonstration near the Bridge.

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Charreada and trick roping performance in the Round Pen.

11:45 a.m.: Back Country Horsemen’s horse care demonstration near the Bridge.

12-12:30 p.m.: Working dog demonstration near the Sheep Barn.

12:30-3:30 p.m.: Neal McCowan music in the Courtyard.

12:45 p.m.: Back Country Horsemen’s horse care demonstration near the Bridge.

1-3 p.m.: Pony rides for children near the Pony Barn ($5). Limited number of tickets.

1-1:30 p.m.: Horseshoeing demonstration on the South 20.

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Parade of Breeds cattle program in the Round Pen.

1:45 p.m.: Back Country Horsemen’s horse care demonstration near the Bridge.

2 p.m.: Ollie Reed (Journal staff writer) and the Western Writers of America in the Theater.

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Charreada and trick roping performance in the Round Pen.

2:45 p.m.: Back Country Horsemen’s horse care demonstration near the Bridge.

3:30-4 p.m.: Working dog demonstration near the Sheep Barn.

3:45 p.m.: Back Country Horsemen’s horse care demonstration near the Bridge.

‘Cowboy Days’
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 4

WHERE: New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces

HOW MUCH: $10 per carload

