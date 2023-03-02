UNM President Stokes focuses on achievements in SOTU

Large fundraising hauls. Research projects focusing on cannabis, aging and space. A growing and diverse student body.

Those were some of the highlights University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes spoke about during her state of the university address on Wednesday. Stokes is starting her sixth year at the helm of the state’s flagship university and late last year signed her second contract with UNM, which will keep her in charge for the next three to five years.

“There haven’t been many presidents that have gone on to a second term,” Stokes said in an interview. “I really came here truly committed to the University of New Mexico and the state of New Mexico, and worked to build relationships. I am strong on listening. And I think that that resonates.”

Some of the highlights Stokes mentioned in her address:

Total enrollment increased 1.5% in the fall, marking the first increase since 2012 after years of declines.

The university raised $126 million from nearly 30,000 donors in 2022, 143% of the original goal.

Several new facilities were built or are under construction, including a new tower at UNM Hospital.

UNM was awarded several research grants to address issues affecting the state. One grant, for example, is for developing new ways to evaluate American Indian patients for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We move into the future from a position of strength, certainty and, as always, pride and optimism,” Stokes said in her address.

Annual address

Stokes made her annual remarks in a ballroom in the Student Union building on campus. She told those in attendance the university’s current freshman class is one of the most diverse ever after seeing significant increases in American Indian, Black and Hispanic students. Additionally, about 27% of the freshmen are first-generation college students.

“I think that the more that we can get students degrees, the more successful that they will be, and the state itself will be,” she said. “Achieving that degree really opens the doors. And so I think that it can be transformative in communities over the long run.”

Stokes also said the university is receiving a significant return on the decision to pump money into an enrollment push and a “Grand Challenges” initiative.

In her second year as president, Stokes went before the Board of Regents and got permission to pull money from the principal of one of the school’s endowment accounts for the projects. The initiative is a university project to bring together resources in an effort to address three challenges facing New Mexico: sustainable water resources, successful aging and substance abuse disorders.

After putting about $2 million into the initiative, Stokes said UNM has received about $50 million in grants and awards to address those three issues. The university is currently considering expanding the initiative to address other problems facing New Mexico, she said.

“Problems get solved when people work together,” she said. “And so I think that it will have a really remarkable effect going forward and increasing the availability of research opportunities for students.”

One of those problems is access to health care. Stokes said the school is working to address that by creating a new program in the College of Nursing to allow nurses to become advanced professionals in less than three years, and a BA/MD program is seeking to identify high school students for the program so they are more likely to practice in the state. UNM is also involved with the Behavioral Health Crises Center in Bernalillo County.

Second contract

Stokes started at UNM in March 2018. The last president to serve at UNM for more than five years was Richard Peck, who was president from 1990 to 1998. If Stokes completes her contract and the two-year extension, she’ll be the longest-serving president since Thomas Popejoy, who led the university from 1948 to 1968.

Regents President Doug Brown said Stokes is meeting the goals regents set for her on numerous fronts, from enrollment and philanthropy goals to athletics and academic achievement.

“It’s a very successful run, and probably the most successful president we’ve had in a very long time,” Brown said in an interview. “She’s hitting on all cylinders.”