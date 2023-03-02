Let’s March! 7 activities that kick-off the month

I’m not going to lie, “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do,” enjoy the music of ABBA. A tribute to the Swedish superstars lands in Albuquerque this weekend, along with a host of events that will have you saying “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” a ticket.

Along came some spiders

Las Arañas Spinners and Weavers Guild is hosting The Spiders’ Market from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4.

The market features handmade, fiber-related items including clothing, decor, rugs, tapestries and more.

Admission is free at the Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE.

Getting experimental

Fusion is hosting the experimental performance “WoE: Walking on Eggshells” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5.

The collaborations between Kristine Maltrud and Keely Mackey/Celloquacious, explores the idiom through layers of meaning and expression.

Tickets are pay what you will online at fusionnm.org and at the door. Fusion is located at 708 First St. NW.

State of the art

Grab a paintbrush and head out to Boxing Bear for an afternoon of art.

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, the Boxing Bear Brewing Co. Firestone Taproom and Brewery is hosting Susan Gomez as she leads a New Mexico style painting class.

Tickets are $40, plus fees, at eventbrite.com . The Firestone taproom is located at 8420 Firestone Lane NE. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Pawsitive Life Rescue.

‘Can you hear the drums Fernando?’

Something will be in the air this night as “Mania: The Abba Tribute” delivers the Swedish music icons’ greatest hits. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW. Tickets run $35-65, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

Coming out swinging

The Lobos baseball team will be closing out its series against St. Bonaventure this weekend.

Saturday, March 4, the Lobos will face-off in a double-header, with first pitch at noon.

Then at noon, Sunday, March 5, UNM will take to the diamond again for the final game of the series.

Tickets are $5, plus fees, at golobos.evenue.net . All games will take place at Santa Ana Star Field, 1155 University Blvd. SE.