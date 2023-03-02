Let’s March! 7 activities that kick-off the month

I’m not going to lie, “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do,” enjoy the music of ABBA. A tribute to the Swedish superstars lands in Albuquerque this weekend, along with a host of events that will have you saying “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” a ticket.
Grab a paintbrush and head out to Boxing Bear for an afternoon of art.
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, the Boxing Bear Brewing Co. Firestone Taproom and Brewery is hosting Susan Gomez as she leads a New Mexico style painting class.
Tickets are $40, plus fees, at eventbrite.com. The Firestone taproom is located at 8420 Firestone Lane NE. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Pawsitive Life Rescue.
‘Can you hear the drums Fernando?’
Something will be in the air this night as “Mania: The Abba Tribute” delivers the Swedish music icons’ greatest hits. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW. Tickets run $35-65, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com.
Enjoy figuring out whodunit? Rio Bravo Brewing Co. is hosting a night of true crime and beer.
Sunday, March 5, from 4-7 p.m., creators True Crime Bulls**t, True Crime Cases w/Lanie, Crimelines, Already Gone, and True Consequences, will discuss true crime stories followed by a meet and greet. Tickets are $20, plus fees, at eventbrite.com. Rio Bravo Brewing Co. is located at 1912 Second St. NW.