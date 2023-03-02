New Mexico State University lifts COVID vaccine mandate

New Mexico State University will no longer require students and employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the chancellor announced Wednesday.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a memo to NMSU that employees hired Wednesday or later will not be required to show proof of vaccination, and neither will students beginning in the summer 2023 session.

“The effectiveness of the primary series on its own waned significantly in the last year due to the evolution of new viral variants,” Arvizu said in a statement. “We strongly encourage everyone to stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 boosters, which are effective in reducing the severity of the disease, but our requirement of the primary series of vaccines as a condition of employment or enrollment in the NMSU system is no longer suitable.”

Additionally, students and employees will not have to report positive COVID cases to the university, though students living on campus should inform residence life staff, Arvizu said.

Students living in dorms will not be required to isolate if they test positive for COVID, though such rooms may be available if they would like.

As far as returning to school or work, Arvizu said students and employees follow CDC guidelines, which is to stay at home and isolate for at least five days.

Like NMSU, the University of New Mexico also imposed a vaccination requirement for students and employees in most cases.

UNM President Garnett Stokes previously said she is “seriously considering” ending the vaccination for students and employees at UNM. The university held an online forum on the topic last month but no final decision has been announced.