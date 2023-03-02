Avangrid signs $30M contract with Array Technologies for solar trackers

Connecticut-based Avangrid Inc. has signed a $30 million contract to buy solar trackers from Albuquerque-based Array Technologies Inc., which Avangrid will install on a massive solar facility it’s now building in Texas, the companies announced Wednesday.

Avangrid is one of the nation’s largest renewable energy developers, having installed some 8.5 gigawatts of wind and solar facilities throughout the U.S. that collectively provide enough energy to power nearly 3 million homes. That includes about 600 megawatts of New Mexico-based wind generation from three sprawling wind farms that Avangrid built in Torrance County.

The company is currently seeking to acquire Public Service Company of New Mexico in a $4.3 billion all-cash transaction after both firms agreed to merge in fall 2020. The state Public Regulation Commission rejected that deal in December 2021, but PNM and Avangrid appealed last year to the state Supreme Court, which is now reviewing the case.

Array Technologies, meanwhile, is a homegrown New Mexico company that over the past 30 years has become one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of solar trackers, which are used to increase generation from utility-scale arrays by tilting and turning panels to follow the sun.

Avangrid will incorporate Array’s trackers into its 321 MW “True North” solar farm in Falls County, Texas, which is targeted to come online in late 2024. It’s currently one of Avangrid’s largest solar facilities under development in the U.S.

Array has supplied solar trackers for Avangrid projects in the past, but the new contract is by far the largest Avangrid purchase order to date, said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra. And it’s the first of many more contracts the company expects to sign with Array going forward as Avangrid seeks to strengthen its partnerships with local renewable development firms.

“We want to bring more business to New Mexico as we continue to expand our sustainable development operations throughout the U.S,” Azagra told the Journal. “We’ve been seeking out local manufacturers and service providers here to help us on projects elsewhere.”

That’s a key potential benefit of the proposed merger with PNM, Azagra added.

“We’ll continue to develop these types of project partnerships to help grow New Mexico’s industrial green energy jobs,” Azagra said. “We could have made that a requirement as part of the merger agreement, but it’s not necessary. We’re already doing it.”

Building a local foundation to manage renewable construction outside New Mexico contrasts with development operations by most other out-of-state companies, which draw on local resources to construct wind and solar facilities here, but then turn to suppliers in other states when building facilities elsewhere, according to Avangrid. The locally focused strategy reflects Avangrid’s goal of establishing a firm base of operations in New Mexico through its merger with PNM to then expand Avangrid operations in the Western U.S.

“With this collaboration with ATI (Array Technologies Inc.), we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to New Mexico, supporting local jobs and expanding our clean energy vision,” Avangrid Chairman Ignacio Galán said in a statement. “Partnering with renewable energy companies like ATI will allow us to support the green workforce industry while we continue to provide reliable and affordable energy to homes and businesses throughout the U.S.”

That could create significant opportunities for New Mexico companies, since Avangrid is aggressively expanding its markets and project pipeline. In Texas, for example, Avangrid already operates six wind farms with 1.25 GW of capacity, and it has another 1.3 GW of development there in the queue.

Avangrid’s partnership with Array directly supports local manufacturing jobs. Array employs 300 people in New Mexico, including about 200 who make solar trackers at the company’s 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Albuquerque.

The Avangrid purchase order is certainly not Array’s largest contract, “but it’s a very sizable one,” Array CEO Kevin Hostettler told the Journal.

The new contract drew praise from local officials, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports the PNM-Avangrid merger.

“This is a true win-win that both supports our state’s economy and drives forward a clean energy future,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller also commended the companies for working together on renewable development in New Mexico and beyond.

“We look forward to seeing more innovative projects between these two powerhouses,” Keller said in a statement.