New Mexico State football coach Kill, QB Pavia coming to Albuquerque with bowl trophy

By ABQJournal News Staff

New Mexico State linebacker Trevor Brohard, left, and quarterback Diego Pavia celebrate with the winner’s trophy after defeating Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill and quarterback Diego Pavia will be in Albuquerque for what it terms a “Bowl Celebration” Thursday at Nativo Lodge, 6000 Pan American Fwy NE from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fans and alumni are invited.

NMSU says it is bringing the bowl trophy from the 24-19 Quick Lanes Bowl victory last Dec. 26 in Detroit, capping Kill’s first season with the Aggies at 7-6.

Pavia, a Volcano Vista High graduate, was the game MVP after throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for 68 yards.

 

