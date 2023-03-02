 I-40 westbound closed overnight in Gallup; storm headed to New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

I-40 westbound closed overnight in Gallup; storm headed to New Mexico

By Lucas Peerman / Journal Digital Editor

New Mexico is shutting down Interstate 40 westbound in Gallup in response to a winter storm in Arizona.

The interstate was closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be shut to traffic through Thursday morning, New Mexico State Police said in a tweet.

“Drivers seek local accommodations, alternate routes, avoid I-40 west at Gallup. For updates check http://NMRoads.com,” the tweet stated.

I-40 in Arizona is closed westbound from Winslow to Ash Fork and eastbound from State Road 95 to Ash Fork.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff advised in a tweet that road conditions will deteriorate “across the High Country” starting Wednesday night.

A winter weather warning for most of northern Arizona is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday, the Arizona Republic reported.

Weather forecast

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Twitter shared a photo of crash on I-40 in Arizona and stated, “This is what’s headed to NM late tonight and tomorrow.”

“Snow may impact the ABQ metro area during the Thursday morning commute,” the NWS stated in a tweet.

Home » Weather » I-40 westbound closed overnight in Gallup; storm headed to New Mexico

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Voulez-Vous' to see some ABBA?
ABQnews Seeker
"MANIA: The ABBA Tribute" is scheduled ... "MANIA: The ABBA Tribute" is scheduled to play the KiMo Theatre on Sunday, March 5, as part of its United States tour.
2
I-40 westbound closed overnight in Gallup; storm headed to ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is shutting down Interstate ... New Mexico is shutting down Interstate 40 westbound in Gallup in response to a winter storm in Arizona.
3
Tie vote blocks advancement of age restriction for gun ...
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal to raise the minimum ... A proposal to raise the minimum age to 21 to buy or possess a semiautomatic firearm stalled in a Senate committee Wednesday — unable ...
4
Albuquerque priest cleared in 2019 church abuse case
ABQnews Seeker
Judge tosses case after plaintiff admits ... Judge tosses case after plaintiff admits that he misidentified cleric.
5
Tularosa High counselor charged in years-old rape out of ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man wanted for allegedly raping ... A man wanted for allegedly raping a teen in Virginia while working as her counselor has been apparently living in New Mexico — where ...
6
New Mexico nomination spurs concerns among Native Americans
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico's ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- New Mexico's governor is standing firm in her decision to nominate a former tribal leader who once faced sexual assault ...
7
New Mexico State University lifts COVID vaccine mandate
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State University will no ... New Mexico State University will no longer require students and employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
8
More than 30 child welfare bills have been filed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ... Even after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order revamping New Mexico's child welfare agency, lawmakers are moving ahead with a wide range ...
9
Find out where you can see one of New ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Museum of Natural History ... New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science unveils Alamosaurus fossils from its collection.