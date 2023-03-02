I-40 westbound closed overnight in Gallup; storm headed to New Mexico

New Mexico is shutting down Interstate 40 westbound in Gallup in response to a winter storm in Arizona.

The interstate was closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be shut to traffic through Thursday morning, New Mexico State Police said in a tweet.

“Drivers seek local accommodations, alternate routes, avoid I-40 west at Gallup. For updates check http://NMRoads.com,” the tweet stated.

I-40 in Arizona is closed westbound from Winslow to Ash Fork and eastbound from State Road 95 to Ash Fork.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff advised in a tweet that road conditions will deteriorate “across the High Country” starting Wednesday night.

A winter weather warning for most of northern Arizona is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday, the Arizona Republic reported.

Weather forecast

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Twitter shared a photo of crash on I-40 in Arizona and stated, “This is what’s headed to NM late tonight and tomorrow.”

Conditions on I-40 west of Flagstaff this evening. This is what's headed to NM late tonight and tomorrow. Stay safe! #nmwx https://t.co/HvfewhF4xU — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) March 2, 2023

“Snow may impact the ABQ metro area during the Thursday morning commute,” the NWS stated in a tweet.