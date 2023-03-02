House approves retail crime bill that could lead to stiffer sentences on 62-3 vote

SANTA FE — An attempt to crack down on retail crime by making it easier for New Mexico prosecutors to charge brazen, big-ticket shoplifters with heftier offenses is headed to the Senate.

The House voted 62-3 to approve the bill late Wednesday, though concerns were raised about the bill’s drafting — and whether it would be enforced in Albuquerque.

But legislators largely agreed on the need to take action in response to a recent trend of shoplifters hitting a string of stores, sometimes while flashing weapons to deter employees from intervening.

“If we don’t do something, all of our retail shops are going to be shut down,” Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell, said at one point during the debate.

The legislation, House Bill 234, has brought together an unlikely coalition that includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and top Albuquerque city leaders.

Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, the bill’s sponsor, retooled the measure before it reached the House floor to address concerns about possible unintended consequences.

In its current version, the legislation would create a new organized retail crime offense that could be charged in cases involving the theft of at least $2,500 in merchandise from one or more retailers over the course of a year.

It could also be applied to individuals who receive or possess such stolen merchandise, or to those involved in organizing retail theft rings. If convicted of organized retail crime, offenders could face up to nine years in prison.

During Wednesday’s floor debate, Matthews said the bill would plug “gaping holes” in the state’s current shoplifting laws and better protect local businesses and state residents alike.

“By cracking down on organized retail crime rings, we can send a clear message that these dangerous and costly crimes have no place in our state,” she said.

In addition to the new crime, the bill would also allow prosecutors to combine multiple robberies committed within a 90-day period to be combined under a single criminal shoplifting charge, and would also clarify that robbery can involve making threats of violence while fleeing from the scene of a theft.

House Minority Whip Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, tried during Wednesday’s debate to amend the bill to include even stiffer penalties for individuals convicted of using a firearm while shoplifting, but the attempt was rejected.

“I think it’s a step,” Nibert said of the bill. “It’s just not as far of a step as I would like to take.”

However, the bill ultimately passed with all House Republicans voting in favor and just three Democrats voting in opposition — Reps. Joanne Ferrary of Las Cruces, Matthew McQueen of Galisteo and Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces.

Several business owners have testified in support of the proposal, saying violent robbery has emerged as a common problem.

The Albuquerque-area Home Depot stores lost a combined $4 million from theft in 2021, with power tools, home automation products and wiring devices among the most targeted items.

But the legislation has also faced pushback since being filed, with the Law Offices of the Public Defender and the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association among the groups that have voiced concerns.

In addition, the push to crack down on retail theft could come at a cost, as a revised analysis of the bill projected the state could have to pay at least $556,000 per year to cover the increased incarceration costs the bill could trigger by imposing longer prison sentences.