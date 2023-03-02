 Lobo spring football: Three observations from practice No. 10, including a play UNM will run a lot - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo spring football: Three observations from practice No. 10, including a play UNM will run a lot

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico had spring practice 10/15 (10 of 15 allotted) on Wednesday morning. Three quick thoughts on the run game, perceived defensive improvements, one of the more important transfers to this point and a note on Monday’s spring game:

IT’S NOT BREAKING NEWS at this point, but New Mexico will run wide zone. And they will run it a lot.

After all, it’s not so much a philosophical decision as it is a term of engagement.

“If you don’t marry it, you’ll divorce it,” offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent said.

For those unfamiliar, how it works: offensive linemen all step towards one sideline or the other in unison and move horizontally, either immediately blocking a defender or picking one up along the way.

The running back reads from the end of the line on in, and if all goes according to plan, gaps open up as he does so. Running wide zone — often called outside zone, as well — the running back will then cut up and in, going from east and west to north and south in a hurry.

As a bread and butter play, it’s been hugely successful at every level of the game and was a staple of Vincent’s UAB’s offenses from 2020 going forward.

But like Vincent said, it’s a marriage. At every level of the game, it takes time. The Lobos are no exception.

“We’ve gotta see who can see it and feel it,” Vincent said of his running backs.

MOST IMPROVED DEFENSIVE POSITION? Defensive coordinator Troy Reffett said “without a doubt” it’s up front.

“It’s a combination of the influx of new guys that have come in and then some of the guys that have been in the program now have grown up,” he said. “Those guys are all playing a little bit more to the level that we need them to.”

Defensive end Gabriel Lopez (Washington State transfer) and defensive linemen Hunter Rapolla (Mt. San Jacinto) would be the new guys at the top of the list, Lopez fitting in awfully well with the first team. Then, defensive ends Tyler Kiehne and Kyler Drake are the two holdovers in particular, finding bigger roles waiting for them as they continue to figure things out further.

It’s a welcome – and noticeable – sight for a defense that’s looking to keep growing a crop of unproven players.

“There’s times that we flash and we look like we’re as good as we need to be,” he said, “but then (the) next play, we’ll blow a coverage or turn somebody loose or get out of the gap.

“We’re not a consistently good defense right now.”

WATCH JEREMIAH HIXON once and you’ll come away impressed. Watch him enough and you might get the feeling he could be one of New Mexico’s most significant transfer additions this cycle.

“(He) brings a positive attitude, he brings energy,” Vincent said of a receiver prone to punctuating each catch with a yell, “(and) he brings a lot of intangibles to the offense that are critical in being a successful unit.”

On the lower side of a listed 5-foot-11 and 172 pounds, it’s probably unlikely the Alabama State transfer puts up ungodly numbers this season. And maybe that’s beyond the point for him.

“I just like that they don’t just got me doing one thing,” Hixon said. “They actually using me to my full potential — like, I’m coming in motion, I’m running the deep routes.”

That makes sense given his skill set: good ball skills, good route running, particularly strong after the catch with a nice eye for the game, adding either a little or a lot to each wide receiver combination he’s in. Much has been made over a remade receiver group, and Hixon might be the embodiment of the new versatility in play.

As for his speed?

“He’s probably the fastest one out there,” safety Marvin Covington said. “I don’t wanna curse but man, he’s ridiculously fast.”

For a self-proclaimed “energy player” from Monroeville, Alabama, and an offense that seemed to have a wealth of answers at the slot, it’s been an awfully nice spring. How his role progresses going forward will be a sign of how far along the offense (60-65% installed, per Vincent) can come.

MONDAY’S SPRING GAME will be just that, a true spring game.

Head coach Danny Gonzales said the Lobos will open with a special teams period before going live from the 35-yard line with an offense-defense scoring system in place.

UNM’s spring game starts at 6 p.m.

Monday
UNM football: Spring Showcase, 6 p.m., University Stadium, free admission

