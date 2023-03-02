Prep softball 2023: The power is down south, but there are Albuquerque-area teams who will contend

During New Mexico’s 2021-22 high school sports calendar, there was only major team sport in which the metro area didn’t have at least one school in a state championship game: softball.

It may take something special to change that in 2023.

CLASS 5A: There is a general consensus that Carlsbad and Centennial, the two teams that met in last year’s Class 5A final, are probably the two best returning teams in this division.

Threats from the metro area could and perhaps should include both La Cueva and Cibola. From outside the metro, possibly Alamogordo or Piedra Vista. But the list may not be limited to that group.

La Cueva and coach Ron Romero advanced further at state last May than any other metro 5A program, and the Bears lost only two seniors. They have experience both inside and outside the circle. Inside, junior Hannah Hunt and sophomore Liliana Montoya should share pitching duties, and the offense features the likes of junior utility player Nadya Moreno, junior catcher/outfielder Addison Byers and junior catcher Ciena Perez.

Sandia, lost 4-3 loss to Cibola on Tuesday, could be a factor in District 2. The Matadors return a solid collection of seniors, including catcher Hannah Love and center fielder Xitlali Trejo. Junior Alissa Ahmed, when she returns from injury, will be one of the featured pitchers for Sandia, along with promising freshman Lilianna Villanueva.

“Our mindset is that we can play with anybody,” Sandia coach Michelle Carter said. “We’ll be a tough team to beat.”

Piedra Vista and Eldorado also expect to be heard from in District 2. The Eagles feature four-year starters in shortstop Sam Tafoya and catcher Katelyn O’Neil, and as much as any 5A team, the Eagles are incorporating a slew of eighth-graders. Piedra Vista won 20 games a year ago and tied for second place behind La Cueva.

District 1 usually is the most competitive of all the 5A districts, and this year there are some interesting wrinkles.

Oscar Medrano, the previous longtime coach at Valley, left the Vikings to take over Cibola from the retiring Gene Victor. Rio Rancho graduated a huge senior class, its largest ever in softball. Cleveland lost one of its top players for the season to injury and will have to adjust. Same with Volcano Vista. And Atrisco Heritage gained a prominent transfer in pitcher Desirae Atencio, a senior who was excellent pitching last season for Manzano.

“This year,” Cleveland coach Angel Castillo said, “all teams are gonna be pretty equal.”

The Cougars have a veteran group, and Medrano said they have been acclimating to his style and to his personality.

Senior pitcher/shortstop Jalyn Montes is arguably Cibola’s top returner, but Medrano also believes junior Zeyda Olvera (utility), senior Judah Ortiz (utility), junior center fielder Anna Barraza and senior catcher/infielder Krista Healy will provide punch.

“I can tell you that my expectations are very high for this group,” Medrano said.

Volcano Vista lost its best player, Dayna Herrera, to a knee injury, and the Hawks will have some young pitching. But they do have four players – third baseman Mackenzie Vela, catcher Jayci Johnson, center fielder Shaylene Saladin and first baseman Lola Tanner – who have signed to play at the next level.

Cleveland coach Angel Castillo can relate to Volcano Vista’s plight; junior shortstop Mya Pacheco had surgery in January and likely will miss the season. But the Storm does return the likes of all-state outfielder Mercedes Lovato, plus senior catcher Ryen Herman and Lillian Paboucek, who moves from first base to short with Pacheco out.

Rio Rancho has no seniors, and junior infielder/outfielder Mia Martinez is really the only starter back with experience for longtime coach Paul Kohman. But he very much likes the talent on this roster. The Rams will have to cultivate some pitching, but they’ve got three big March tournaments to sort that out.

Atrisco Heritage does benefit from the transfer of Atencio, but the Jaguars also have junior Arielle Montoya returning to give them much-needed pitching depth. Shortstop Erikha Ibarra, the senior leadoff hitter, will be crucial for Atrisco Heritage.

Manzano edged Albuquerque High for the District 5 title last year, but Atencio’s transfer to Atrisco Heritage, along with the return of AHS’ Jazmyn Griego – both in the circle and as a hitter – probably make the Bulldogs the team to beat in that league.

“I think this is our year,” AHS coach Dominic Abeyta said.

With Atencio gone, Manzano coach Estella Gamboa turns to senior Alyssa Garduno, who was the team’s No. 2 pitcher in 2022. But Gamboa said it is a rebuilding year with a young team.

Los Lunas changed coaches in midseason last year; returning coach Pat Ortiz has a balance of seniors and youth, including three freshmen pitchers. The Tigers’ top returner is senior center fielder Marleigh Manns.

Sydney Lessentine of Alamogordo, a junior, has already committed to Texas A&M and makes the Tigers 5A challengers. Alamo narrowly missed out on playing in the final 10 months ago. But Carlsbad, who bring backs both of its dominant starting pitchers – and Centennial have enough experience back to make them the early favorites.

CLASS 4A: In District 6, both Albuquerque Academy and Bernalillo expect to battle the other for supremacy.

The Chargers’ Sarah Post, a senior shortstop/pitcher, swings one of 4A’s heaviest bats. Seniors Emily Valdez (CF) and Clara Stroh-Willinghurst (LF) will also be crucial for the Academy. Sophomores Melissa Purcella and Bella Swanson are sharing duties in the circle.

Bernalillo, a 5 seed at state last spring, returns eight starters, including junior pitcher Autumn Arriola, who also is a top bat. The Spartans, coach Marissa Valencia said, have toughened their schedule this year in the hopes it will pay off in May.

Valley struck one of the big blows at the state tournament last year, beating No. 1 Artesia in the quarterfinals and shifting the Bulldogs to the loser’s bracket. Arteisa never recovered.

New Valley coach Phil Cordova won’t have any home games this year as the field is scheduled to be renovated. The Vikings are led by senior shortstop Angelica Carrillo.

In District 5, St. Pius was a 6 seed in the 2022 postseason with very few seniors, and versatile junior Gabriella Casco of the Sartans is one of the top offensive players in 4A. Belen and Valencia hope to challenge the Sartans.

Gallup is the defending 4A state champion. The Bengals beat Lovington in the state final last year.