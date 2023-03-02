 Rick Wright: Jon Jones says the right things, but what will he do? - Albuquerque Journal

Rick Wright: Jon Jones says the right things, but what will he do?

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque resident Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight routine in the ring before a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Twice in the sports pages of the Albuquerque Journal, it has been suggested that Albuquerque would be a better place without Jon Jones in it.

Jones, not in response but in sharp contrast, says he just wants to make Albuquerque a better place.

“I want, when (people) say ‘I’m from Albuquerque,’ I want people to go, ‘Hey, Jon Jones is from there,'” the celebrated MMA fighter said in a phone interview with the Journal on Tuesday. “I want my name to represent something so positive and empowering.

“And I’m on the journey now.”

To say that road has been bumpy would be a colossal understatement. And what happened in Las Vegas, Nevada some 17 months ago should never be forgotten in Albuquerque.

Forgiven? Yes, but, for those purposes, Albuquerque’s a city in Missouri.

Don’t tell us, Jon. Show us. Keep showing us.

The occasion of Tuesday’s interview was Jones’ scheduled fight against France’s Cyril Gane in Vegas on Saturday for the vacant UFC heayweight championship. It’s the Albuquerque resident’s debut in the heavyweight division after having held that organization’s light heavyweight title for nine years over 14 successful defenses.

The GOAT? Most would say so.

Out of the Octagon, however, too often, Jones’ conduct has been indefensible. The list is too long to be recited here.

It was what happened in Vegas in September 2021, though, that remains the most troubling.

Jones was in Vegas to accept an award from the UFC Hall of Fame. He went out for drinks with friends afterward.

The next morning, according to a police report, Jones’ fiancee approached the security desk at a Vegas casino with blood on her face and her sweatshirt. Police were called, and Jones was located walking on the Vegas Strip. A police video shows him, angry and distraught, head-butting a patrol car.

Jones never admitted to have struck his fiancee, and she said to police only that he’d gotten physical with her “a little bit.” He ultimately accepted a plea deal for having damaged the patrol car, and the domestic-violence charge was dropped.

So, that was then and this is now? In a 20-minute UFC news conference on Wednesday, all but one question directed to Jones was about issues stemming from Saturday’s fight.

When one reporter asked him about the Las Vegas incident, Jones’ quick reply was, “Next question.”

In the Journal interview on Tuesday, Jones was asked what had changed – and how he had changed – since he last fought some three years ago after abandoning the light heavyweight title and plotting his return at heavyweight.

“Slow changes,” he said. “Slow changes. Living a martial-arts lifestyle, training every day, having a team that can keep me accountable.

“Hitting the gym four days a week, eating clean, eating more (in the effort to bulk up). Yeah, I think it is a byproduct of just the lifestyle, for sure.”

It’s a fact that, since the September 2021 incident in Las Vegas, there have been no brushes in the law, no positive tests for drugs or banned substances.

On the latter, the United States Anti-Drug Agency has made adjustments to the levels of banned substances that constitute a positive reading – dropping Jones’ previous testing below those levels and supporting his claim that he never intentionally has ingested a performance-enhancing product.

And before and since what happened in Vegas, before and during the COVID pandemic, Jones, an upstate New York native but an Albuquerque resident since 2009, has gone above and beyond to show Albuquerque he cares. His C.A.R.E. Project has provided locals with money for groceries, clothing, school supplies, etc.

“I want people to know Albuquerque as a place where you can come and be very successful,” Jones said. “I’m a proud guy from Albuquerque.”

And where is he on that journey to being a guy Albuquerque can be proud of?

We’ll see.

Home » From the newspaper » Rick Wright: Jon Jones says the right things, but what will he do?

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Rick Wright: Jon Jones says the right things, but ...
Boxing/MMA
Twice in the sports pages of ... Twice in the sports pages of the Albuquerque Journal, it has been suggested that Albuquerque would b ...
2
Tapia boxing card: Sanchez brothers triumph
Boxing/MMA
It was, perhaps, not Jose Luis ... It was, perhaps, not Jose Luis Sanchez's previous 11 victories but his two most recent losses that h ...
3
Boxing: Lindenmuth wins
Boxing/MMA
In Indio, Cali., Bosque Farms’ Katherine ... In Indio, Cali., Bosque Farms’ Katherine Lindenmuth defeated Los Angeles’ Lorraine Villalobos by split decision on Thursday in a six-round strawweight bout on a ...
4
Boxing: Jason Sanchez ends 2-year hiatus to headline Tapia ...
Boxing/MMA
Duke City pugilist takes on Mexican ... Duke City pugilist takes on Mexican veteran Rafael Reyes in 10-round junior-lightweight bout at Rio Rancho Events Center.
5
Combat sports: Borg signs with Bellator
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque MMA fighter Ray Borg has ... Albuquerque MMA fighter Ray Borg has signed a contract with Bellator, the sport’s second-largest promotional company in the United States and among the most ...
6
Mother, full-time worker Lindenmuth is invested in her pro ...
Boxing/MMA
Boxing is no mere hobby for ... Boxing is no mere hobby for Bosque Farms' Katherine Lindenmuth. At 33, a single mother of three with ...
7
Diego Sanchez says Austin Trout got away with a ...
Boxing/MMA
Diego Sanchez has accused Austin Trout ... Diego Sanchez has accused Austin Trout of cheating by having Vaseline applied to his back and shoulders before Friday's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event. ...
8
Bare (knuckle) truth: Friday's card at Tingley Coliseum was ...
Boxing/MMA
Austin Trout is hooked on bare-knuckle ... Austin Trout is hooked on bare-knuckle fighting. John Dodson is as well.And so is Albu ...
9
Trout delivers bloody punishment to Sanchez on bare-knuckle fight ...
Boxing/MMA
Chalk one up for the boxer. ... Chalk one up for the boxer. Las Cruces' Austin Trout, using his boxer's right jab and defensive skills to huge advantage, defeated Albuquerque's Diego ...