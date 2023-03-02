Prep softball: Here are the Albuquerque area’s top players to watch

Sarah Post, sr., SS, Albuquerque Academy: A dozen home runs last season and a force with the stick. Signed with D-1 St. John’s.

Marleigh Manns, sr., CF, Los Lunas: Signed with New Mexico State, and certainly among the top players in the state. Her dad, Denvis, once was an NMSU football standout.

Mercedes Lovato, jr., OF, Cleveland: A first-team all-state OF for the Storm last year.

Jayci Johnson, sr., C, Volcano Vista: Slugged 10 homers last year for the Hawks, and a key piece for VV.

Jazmyn Griego, sr., P/IF, Albuquerque High: She is talented with the ball in her hand, and also a dependable bat for AHS.

Jalyn Montes, sr., P/SS, Cibola: Capable of having a big impact at the plate or in the circle for one of 5A’s expected top teams. All-state last year.

Autumn Arriola, jr., P, Bernalillo: All-stater has been a standout for two years in the circle and is crucial to the Spartans’ hopes.

Hannah Hunt, jr., P, La Cueva: Already was one of the top pitchers in the metro, now with an extra year of experience under her belt.

Gabriella Casco, jr., IF, St. Pius: Hit over .700 for the Sartans last season, and off to a great start this season.

Erikha Ibarra, sr., SS, Atrisco Heritage: A strong bat from a potent lineup, and the Jags’ talented leadoff hitter.