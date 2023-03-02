APS board begrudgingly approves one charter school, denies another

With the charters of two schools up for renewal, Albuquerque Public Schools board members on Wednesday seemingly begrudgingly voted to approve one — Albuquerque Talent Development Academy — while turning down that of another, El Camino Real Academy.

The road to those decisions was rocky.

The charters of both schools were brought to the board for renewal in early December, but board members tabled the proposals, citing concerns about their financials and over test scores.

“I look at this and can’t figure out … how you can have a straight face and bring this budget to us looking like this,” board member Barbara Petersen said of Talent Development Academy’s budget in December.

Both schools appealed the decision with the state Public Education Department. That ultimately led to the board taking the renewal applications back up.

El Camino Real’s charter renewal is now in the hands of the PED. The Talent Development Academy, on the other hand, will work with APS to work out goals for the next five years, including on test scores. Leaders of both schools declined to comment on this story.

In December, board members criticized lagging student achievement and, above all, the schools’ budgets. Only about 37% of the Talent Development Academy’s budget, according to their renewal application, went to direct instruction — including teachers and educational assistants — during the previous fiscal year.

To be in compliance, schools must spend 55% of their budget or more on direct instruction alone, according to the applications. El Camino Real is right around that mark, but misses several others, including investments in student support, like counseling and social work.

Petersen and board member Courtney Jackson — the two who voted “yes” to approve Talent Development Academy’s charter but “no” on El Camino Real’s — collectively cited the fact that the latter serves more grades, more students and is older as factors in their decisions.

“It’s a long time for kids to be in a school that is not meeting proficiency,” Jackson said of El Camino Real, which is a K-12 school.

A little over a third of all APS students were proficient in language arts on last school year’s state summative assessments, and about a quarter were proficient in math, while El Camino Real was around 17% and 5% proficient, respectively.

Some board members have said that APS needs to hold itself to the same standard as its charter schools.

“We cannot throw shade,” board President Yolanda Montoya-Cordova said in December.

According to district data, both schools also serve more Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students than at least one of the schools that had its charter renewed on the spot in December — as well as, for that matter, the rest of APS.

While having pointed that out in December, Petersen on Wednesday still maintained the importance of holding charter schools to rigid standards.

“These are schools that are saying ‘We can do it better, and we deserve to be able to step outside of the same process that our schools have,” she said. “It is absolutely critical that we examine where they are and how they’re doing.”