Public school districts in Farmington, Taos, Lordsburg and Silver City have all implemented a two-hour delay Thursday as another winter storm hits New Mexico.

UNM’s Gallup campus has closed, while Gallup-McKinley County Schools and Aztec Municipal Schools have switched to remote learning for the day.

For a full list of weather-related closures and delays around New Mexico, visit Journal partner KOAT’s round-up.