 Removing feral cattle from Gila good for wildlife - Albuquerque Journal

Removing feral cattle from Gila good for wildlife

By James Brooks / Albuquerque Resident

Feral cows on the Gila River. (Courtesy of Center for Biological Diversity)

RE: Feb. 24 article, Lujan Grisham pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight

The governor thinks the federal government is failing New Mexicans. While there is certainly reason to be concerned about the recent history of prescribed fire, the governor unfairly categorizes the subject of feral cows in the Gila Wilderness in the same vein. The comments credited to the governor reflect considerable ignorance on what has been attempted to remove feral cows from the wilderness.

The U.S. Forest Service has attempted through use of contract cowboys to remove feral cows several times since the last grazing permit 27 years ago. While some cows have been removed, more have died in attempts to capture and remove them live from the wilderness. It’s tough country and not an easy job. Public review processes by the Forest Service under requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) allowed ample opportunity for comment by the public and various stakeholders. So the livestock industry including private ranchers, the Cattleman’s Association and even the New Mexico Livestock Board, a state of New Mexico agency, all had input into the process. Even though most of the nearly 6,000 comments supported lethal removal of the feral cows, the few comments submitted by the livestock interests were in opposition and didn’t offer any viable alternatives.

I have spent considerable time in the area impacted by the feral cows, specifically in the upper Turkey Creek drainage. My annual deer hunts to the area have been abandoned due to ever-increasing impacts to streamside habitats, fouling of limited water sources, and competition for limited food resources between feral cows and native wildlife. Thus, I am all for removing feral cows from the Gila Wilderness.

The governor may think the feds are failing New Mexicans, but let’s think about that for a minute. There are two state agencies, the Livestock Board and the Game and Fish Department, that could help provide solutions to the problem. One is to allow for legal changes that could authorize hunters to remove feral cows. Why not? Hunters are given an opportunity that 1) lessens negative impacts to wildlife, 2) prevents whole carcasses from being left to decompose, and 3) provides food on the table. But this type of a hunt, even if it is for a feral animal, goes against the old feeling that cows are sacred when it comes to the West.

This governor has shown little interest in supporting and improving wildlife conditions in New Mexico. Look at her inept appointments to the Game and Fish Commission that have resulted in a commission down by a couple of positions and none of the remaining members with any wildlife credentials. And now, at this late stage, the governor feels the need to “pan” the feds for removing feral cows. Is this an effort to stick up for New Mexicans and New Mexico wildlife or is it something else? What’s the real purpose of jumping into the issue at such a late stage with little grasp of the facts? Why isn’t the governor looking to her own house for solutions? Sounds like politics to me, and that is not what New Mexico’s people and wildlife need.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Removing feral cattle from Gila good for wildlife

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque Police data: Use-of-force policies followed 95% of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque superintendent of police reform hails ... Albuquerque superintendent of police reform hails results as "success" in Court Approved Settlement Agreement compliance.
2
LETTER: Forest Service kill policy for feral cows wasteful
From the newspaper
I HAVE been reading about the ... I HAVE been reading about the U.S. Forest Service and its use of helicopters in shooting wild cows. ...
3
Removing feral cattle from Gila good for wildlife
From the newspaper
The comments credited to the governor ... The comments credited to the governor reflect considerable ignorance on what has been attempted to remove feral cows from the wilderness.
4
ABQ's short-term rental protections will help locals
From the newspaper
Albuquerque's housing crisis is being felt ... Albuquerque's housing crisis is being felt in all corners of our city and by people from all walks o ...
5
'Cliffs of Dover' guitarist Eric Johnson bringing tour to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Johnson will make ... Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Johnson will make a stop at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Saturday, March 4.
6
NM film industry playing a role in getting a ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Heist 88,' starring Courtney B. Vance, ... 'Heist 88,' starring Courtney B. Vance, to finish post-production in New Mexico
7
Vietnamese restaurant Saigon atop ABQ's dining scene
ABQnews Seeker
Saigon Restaurant continues to stand out, ... Saigon Restaurant continues to stand out, even in a city known for its Vietnamese cuisine.
8
Invitational brings 16 NM brewery together for a stout ...
ABQnews Seeker
2023 Stout Invitational, hosted by Bathtub ... 2023 Stout Invitational, hosted by Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op, 163 Central Park Square in Los Alamos, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. ...
9
'Voulez-Vous' to see some ABBA?
ABQnews Seeker
"MANIA: The ABBA Tribute" is scheduled ... "MANIA: The ABBA Tribute" is scheduled to play the KiMo Theatre on Sunday, March 5, as part of its United States tour.