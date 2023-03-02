LETTER: Forest Service kill policy for feral cows wasteful

I HAVE been reading about the U.S. Forest Service and its use of helicopters in shooting wild cows. Domestic cows become wild if they are not contained. Why don’t they sell hunting licenses for the feral cows, with the stipulation that they have to kill them no less than 400 feet from any water source? And that they have to pack them out with pack horses? Or why don’t they bait them close to the road, so they can haul them out instead?

At least, (then) they can be used for human consumption instead of letting them rot and contaminate the soil or water wherever they sit and decompose.

It is cold enough that they can leave the meat out for several days. Why can’t they hunt the cattle like they can hunt wild game like deer and elk? USDA APHIS and the U.S. Forest Service are wasteful and inconsiderate. Our government employees need to justify their jobs.

RAYMOND HUNT, Hunt’s Meat Co., Waterflow