 LETTER: Forest Service kill policy for feral cows wasteful - Albuquerque Journal

LETTER: Forest Service kill policy for feral cows wasteful

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

I HAVE been reading about the U.S. Forest Service and its use of helicopters in shooting wild cows. Domestic cows become wild if they are not contained. Why don’t they sell hunting licenses for the feral cows, with the stipulation that they have to kill them no less than 400 feet from any water source? And that they have to pack them out with pack horses? Or why don’t they bait them close to the road, so they can haul them out instead?

At least, (then) they can be used for human consumption instead of letting them rot and contaminate the soil or water wherever they sit and decompose.

It is cold enough that they can leave the meat out for several days. Why can’t they hunt the cattle like they can hunt wild game like deer and elk? USDA APHIS and the U.S. Forest Service are wasteful and inconsiderate. Our government employees need to justify their jobs.

RAYMOND HUNT, Hunt’s Meat Co., Waterflow

Home » From the newspaper » LETTER: Forest Service kill policy for feral cows wasteful

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Avangrid signs $30M contract with Array Technologies for solar ...
ABQnews Seeker
The new contract drew praise from ... The new contract drew praise from local officials, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports the PNM-Avangrid merger.
2
APS board begrudgingly approves one charter school, denies another
ABQnews Seeker
The charters of both schools were ... The charters of both schools were originally brought to the board for renewal in early December, but board members tabled the proposals, citing concerns ...
3
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on East Central
ABQnews Seeker
One person is dead and another ... One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting on Central Avenue near Moon Street, police said Thursday morning.
4
NM film industry playing a role in getting a ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Heist 88,' starring Courtney B. Vance, ... 'Heist 88,' starring Courtney B. Vance, to finish post-production in New Mexico
5
Albuquerque Police data: Use-of-force policies followed 95% of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque superintendent of police reform hails ... Albuquerque superintendent of police reform hails results as "success" in Court Approved Settlement Agreement compliance.
6
Authorities offer reward for information on ‘Ninja Blade Bandido’ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department ... The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying the person who robbed a credit union.
7
More than 30 child welfare bills have been filed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ... Even after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order revamping New Mexico's child welfare agency, lawmakers are moving ahead with a wide range ...
8
Lobo spring football: Three observations from practice
College
New Mexico had spring practice 10/15 ... New Mexico had spring practice 10/15 (10 of 15 allotted) on Wednesday morning. Three q ...
9
Senate endorses plan to put New Mexico schools under ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation advancing quickly at the Capitol ... Legislation advancing quickly at the Capitol would ask New Mexico voters to establish a statewide school board and remove the Public Education Department from ...
10
Tie vote blocks advancement of age restriction for gun ...
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal to raise the minimum ... A proposal to raise the minimum age to 21 to buy or possess a semiautomatic firearm stalled in a Senate committee Wednesday — unable ...