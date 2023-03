One person is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting at an address on Central Avenue near Moon Street, police said Thursday morning.

The person who was hospitalized is in stable condition, according to an Albuquerque Police Department release.

The department’s Homicide Unit is responding.

Police have not identified either person, or released details about a suspect. They also haven’t said what time the shooting took place. The release was issued at 7:44 a.m.