Talk of the Town: Legislature 2023, Lundstrom removal, public records, lawyers’ pay and more

Patty Lundstrom’s removal is disturbing

I’VE HAD the privilege of working with Patty Lundstrom for over 30 years on a wide range of topics and public projects. At every step of the way, Patty has, in my opinion, always been the most diligent, committed and hardest-working person in New Mexico’s political arena. No one puts in more work, energy, skill and focus to a project or a job than Patty.

What I find most disturbing about Patty’s removal as the chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, beyond the disrespectful way her removal came about, is it appears she was punished for being a moderate — a rarity in today’s political environment when many people on both sides of the political spectrum are asking “Will the center hold?” and “Do we still have checks and balances?” In my experience, Patty has always looked at all points of view, avoided finger-pointing and collaborated whenever possible. And, at the end of the day, she is willing to embrace a reasonable compromise. Patty fights the political battle “on the middle of the bridge.” By that I mean that she avoids precipitous actions on either end of the political spectrum that tend to result in more damage, some unintended, than benefit.

There is another aspect of Patty’s removal as chair that is disturbing. Early on, Patty’s legislative district was composed primarily of the city of Gallup. After the 2000 Census, her district was changed. She now represents half of Gallup and a large portion of the Navajo Nation. Patty has put her heart into representing her Navajo constituents. She has effectively secured both general and capital outlay funding for Navajo chapters that desperately need infrastructure. It would be tragic if Patty’s removal as chair of Appropriations ultimately harms some of the most vulnerable citizens in our state.

BOB ROSEBROUGH, Former Mayor of Gallup

Award-winners likely to lose credibility

The N.M. SENATE passed SB 63 (Feb. 22), which asks for an exemption to the Inspection of Public Records Act, which should never be done.

IPRA is there for a researched and solid reason. Allowing public institutions to exempt hiring lists until the last three are selected hurts women and people of color. How will we ever know if any were interviewed?

In my long career, I sat on many hiring committees for public institutions. If I had not been on the committee, I can tell you that women and people of color would not even have been on the long list. Research how many of these people are presidents of public institutions to this day.

As a board member of the Foundation for Open Government for eight years, I note several senators who voted for this were awarded FOG’s Dixon Award for transparency. They will never be able to claim advocacy for transparency again. Were they just crossing their fingers behind their backs when they won the coveted Dixon Award? To the House of Representatives, please do not vote for SB 63.

Kyla Thompson, Albuquerque

Businesses driven away by NM laws

IMPROVING THE business climate of N.M. requires creating a good environment for businesses and workers to thrive. A robust economy will go a long way to improving the quality of life in our beautiful state.

So end these obstacles that raise the cost of business: 1. Dictating what kind of bag a business uses. 2. Taxing employees and businesses for paid “family leave.” 3. Keeping the governor’s emergency powers act for years after the pandemic is over. 4. Weakening the electrical grid by closing power plants so no industry wants to expand here. 5. Failing to fix the malpractice insurance mess that is driving doctors away, thus restricting health care to citizens.

Elements that attract people to N.M. and retain businesses, employees and families include good schools, good health care, low crime rates and safe neighborhoods. So why not do these things? 1. Stop giving away free college to the refugees of our failed public schools and instead give K-12 vouchers for parents to use for any school — competition always improves quality. 2. Cap malpractice claims at $1 million for both hospitals and outpatient facilities. 3. Stop illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl and meth across our southern boarder. 4. Enforce the vagrancy laws and cancel the free bus service that allow criminals to prey on every neighborhood in Albuquerque.

Our state has so much potential. It is so disappointing to see businesses and professionals driven away by laws that devalue the lives of working families and their children but favor the lives of meth heads and bums.

Marshall Jordan, Albuquerque

Police need to have nonlethal options

I AM WRITING because I am extremely concerned about SB 252, (The Law Enforcement Officer Procedures Act) currently under consideration.

A top complaint of people living in the Albuquerque area is the increasing crime rate. It is absolutely ludicrous to me a bill that would take away tools that law enforcement officers need to do their jobs is even being considered. If they are not allowed to deploy dogs, use stun guns, tear gas or rubber pellets, etc., as nonlethal options to subdue those perpetrating crimes, what is left?

Obviously these nonlethal tools are crucial to keeping the public, the officer and the perpetrator safe. I would further infer that these tools that are so important to maintaining public safety, if taken away, would further degrade morale in law enforcement agencies and increase the shortages we already have. And I’m sure nobody wants that.

Please do your part in letting legislators know you are not in favor of removing nonlethal options to ensure public safety.

Teri Sheldahl, Edgewood

Lawyers should get hourly pay, not a cut

I HAVE a suggestion to help solve the malpractice problem that is currently plaguing New Mexico. I would propose lawyers not be allowed to charge plaintiffs a percentage of the settlement in a malpractice case.

I think it would be more than fair for lawyers to charge an hourly rate like most other professionals. With the current system, lawyers may get more than their clients, and they are not even the injured party. If lawyers received less remuneration, the settlements in malpractice case should be lower, however, the injured victims would get as much or more than under the present system. I think reducing the “take” that lawyers receive will reduce malpractice premiums.

Joel Saland, Albuquerque