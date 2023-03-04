 Holtec plans 4 projects with hundreds of $75K-plus jobs - Albuquerque Journal

Holtec plans 4 projects with hundreds of $75K-plus jobs

By Ed Mayer / Program Director, Holtec International

Holtec International is a private technology and manufacturing innovation company founded in 1986 by Dr. Kris Singh. Recognized as the foremost technology leader in the nuclear power industry, the Florida-based company has over 190 patents in design, materials and manufacturing processes. Holtec has technology development centers in Camden, New Jersey, and Pune, India, and manufacturing centers in Orrvilon, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Camden, and Gujarat, India, and is the largest exporter of capital equipment in the world.

Holtec has positioned itself for accelerated growth by developing innovative technologies for the clean energy future. Technologies include a small modular reactor – SMR-160 MWe, green boiler, high-efficiency solar panels, and regional clean hydrogen hubs. The hydrogen hubs integrate the SMR-160 and green boiler to produce hydrogen via electrolysis – green hydrogen.

Holtec International was invited to New Mexico by the Eddy Lea Energy Alliance (ELEA) to pursue the proposed Consolidated Interim Storage Facility (CISF) in Southeast New Mexico. ELEA and Holtec are partners in this endeavor. The company is also on the precipice of a massive expansion and intends to leverage the proposed CISF in Lea County as an opportunity to bring additional economic development to the region.

Holtec and the New Mexico Building Construction & Trades Council (NMBCTC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide a highly skilled and productive construction labor force to build Holtec’s Technology Development and Manufacturing Center in New Mexico. The center will include four facilities: the CISF, a manufacturing center, a technology development center, and a world-wide workforce training center.

1. Consolidated Interim Storage Facility: Located in Lea County to store spent nuclear fuel from U.S. utilities. Will bring 100 operations jobs and 100 long-term construction jobs with an average pay of $75,000 a year. The facility is a $150 million capital investment or a $3 billion investment if all 20 phases are built.

2. Manufacturing Center: Will be located in a New Mexico community with a rail line. It will bring 300 jobs at startup with an average pay of $75,000 a year. It will initially build equipment required for CISF, then expand to green technologies and other Holtec wet and dry storage technologies. Holtec’s current manufacturing facilities are operating at capacity.

3. Technology Development Center: Will be located in New Mexico and like centers in Camden and Pune. It will bring 100 jobs at startup with an average pay of $100,000 a year and will leverage New Mexico’s national labs. The facility will develop the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub and supporting technologies, solar, and other green technologies. Holtec already integrates development workforces in Camden and Pune. Adding New Mexico reinforces the partnership with ELEA to create and train New Mexicans for high-paying jobs in the state.

4. World-Wide Workforce Training Center: Co-located with CISF in Lea County. This will include 50 trainers at startup and will train local workers to handle fuel and conduct dry storage operations in the U.S. and worldwide. The center will coordinate with the Hobbs chapter of the New Mexico NAACP and the Hobbs Hispano Chamber of Commerce to provide opportunities for local workers to learn a trade and then travel throughout the nation and the world. It will offer high-paying jobs averaging $100,000 a year. The facility will also bring workers from U.S. and world-wide utilities to train on Holtec’s technologies, which will provide another opportunity to introduce New Mexico to the nation and world.

It should be clear Holtec International is on the verge of significant expansion into green technologies and must increase its workforce to design, engineer, manufacture and operate the technologies. The proposed CISF in Southeast New Mexico is the down payment for Holtec’s commitment in New Mexico, allowing for a public-private partnership that benefits all New Mexicans. The other three facilities will complement the CISF and Holtec International and bring high-paying jobs to New Mexico while creating a green technology hub.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Holtec plans 4 projects with hundreds of $75K-plus jobs

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Whether it came from king or kin, Clovis loans ...
ABQnews Seeker
Modern-day Clovis is a mostly agricultural ... Modern-day Clovis is a mostly agricultural community in the eastern part of the state whose genesis, like many rural communities, was the railroad, and ...
2
'The Other Family Doctor' reveals the companionship between pets, ...
Arts
Book by Karen Fine, DVM, available ... Book by Karen Fine, DVM, available March 14
3
Start seeds indoors to give them a leg up
Arts
You'll need the seed starting soil, ... You'll need the seed starting soil, a tray to hold small 2-inch containers (usually made of pressed peat), lots of consistent warmth and fairly ...
4
Understanding stool colors key to newborns' health
ABQnews Seeker
Stool color is an important marker ... Stool color is an important marker for various conditions, so we need to be aware of the changes and what they mean.
5
Birds are quite intelligent and capable of amazing achievements
ABQnews Seeker
There are many expressions used to ... There are many expressions used to describe a bird's intelligence or perceived lack of intelligence such as birdbrain or silly goose. These descriptions are ...
6
Capulin offers a place to sled close to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
The Sandia Ranger District developed the ... The Sandia Ranger District developed the Capulin Snow Play Area in 1979 in response to a substantial increase of snow play on undeveloped slopes ...
7
Fusion announces spring lineup, ending with short works festival
Arts
The season opens with 'Life X ... The season opens with 'Life X 3' by French playwright Yasmina Reza from March 23-April 2.
8
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball bats stay hot in ...
Baseball
Visiting St. Bonaventure emphatically ended New ... Visiting St. Bonaventure emphatically ended New Mexico baseball's five-game winning streak on Saturd ...
9
Remember these battles? Lobo women, San Diego State to ...
College
UNM and the Aztecs square off ... UNM and the Aztecs square off Monday in the marquee quarterfinal matchup of this year’s Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada