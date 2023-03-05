 Bernalillo High School honors basketball coach on gym floor - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo High School honors basketball coach on gym floor

By Ralph Arellanes / Chairman and CEO, Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico

The Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico is a coalition of over 50 Hispano/Latino partner organizations with more than 50,000 members connected to our coalition. Our mission is to seek the advancement of Hispanic Americans in all areas of education, employment, economic development, environmental justice, cultural celebration, civil rights and social justice.

On Dec. 16, 2022, a beautiful dedication took place at the Bernalillo High School gymnasium that was long overdue. This dedication would have never taken place had it not been for the persistent and dedicated efforts of star basketball player and team captain Mike Romero. Coach (Henry) Sanchez was the head basketball coach at Bernalillo High School from 1965-1983. The Bernalillo Spartans had never won a state basketball title in the entire history of the school. This would change when Sanchez created a true powerhouse of a program. In 1977, basketball glory was showered on Bernalillo High with its first state high school basketball championship in school history.

This same year, Sanchez was nominated and selected as the New Mexico High School Coach of the Year and National High School Coach of Year. His team leader and captain, Romero, was named New Mexico Player of the Year, as well as New Mexico’s High Point Scoring Champion, with an average of 32.6 points per game for the season. Romero was also nominated to the McDonald’s All-American high school basketball team, where only 40 players nationwide get nominated.

Sanchez and Romero shared a storybook bond that transcended time and space on and off the basketball court. Sanchez received numerous coaching honors through a lifetime of service. He was Coach of the Year many times; among other honors, he was inducted into the New Mexico High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Highlands University Athletic Hall of Honor.

After retiring from coaching and teaching, the civic-minded Sanchez became an elected leader in the community of Las Vegas, serving as mayor from 2002-08. After his death in 2011, a group of friends gathered to name the basketball floor in the Pete Wilson Complex at New Mexico Highlands University after Sanchez.

Yet, Romero was determined to get him one more honor, to name the gymnasium floor of Bernalillo High School after him. Romero began his quest by attending many Bernalillo public school board meetings and asking to be put on the agenda to advocate for the dedication. He talked to every person who would listen to him, whether they lived in or outside of the town of Bernalillo.. … After hundreds of meetings, phone calls, knocking on doors and doing everything he possibly could for his beloved coach, it became a reality on the night of Dec. 16, 2022, during the first home game for the Bernalillo Spartans. …

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Bernalillo High School honors basketball coach on gym floor

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pet care: Foreign feline is fueling dog's fears
ABQnews Seeker
Big fat black cat sauntering through ... Big fat black cat sauntering through the back yard drives Newt 'absolutely mad' and prompts an indoor whiz
2
New Mexico Tech assistant professor disciplined after investigation reveals ...
ABQnews Seeker
A researcher using laboratory mice at ... A researcher using laboratory mice at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro has had his research privileges terminated after allegations ...
3
Roswell man says he fired at State Police officer's ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Police said Jonah Flores told ... State Police said Jonah Flores told detectives he shot at the home "but did not give a reason why" and said he did not ...
4
Why doesn't New Mexico conduct vehicle inspections? Can you ...
ABQnews Seeker
A reader asks: "why doesn't N.M. ... A reader asks: "why doesn't N.M. require regular car inspections? We are one of the few states which inexplicably ignores the danger of cars ...
5
Inflation Reduction Act provides big opportunities for developers
ABQnews Seeker
A NAIOP New Mexico panel of ... A NAIOP New Mexico panel of experts, moderated by Dale Dekker, sketched out in conjectural tones some of the opportunities the sprawling piece of ...
6
Captions contest: 'Say nevermore one more time. I dare ...
From the newspaper
Read the best captions for this ... Read the best captions for this photo and enter the contest for next week's photo.
7
SpeakUp!: Readers weigh in on cancellation of Dilbert comic ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: There's nothing funny about a ... OPINION: There's nothing funny about a cartoonist who is also a racist.
8
Haaland can stop Alaska oil project before it's too ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Secretary Deb Haaland should stop ... OPINION: Secretary Deb Haaland should stop ConocoPhillips' Willow Project on Alaska's North Slope.
9
20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion: Lessons learned?
From the newspaper
OPINION: U.S. leaders should show humility ... OPINION: U.S. leaders should show humility regarding their limited ability to control unfolding events before embarking on another regime change.