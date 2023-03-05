 Talk of the Town: Dr. Blinman firing, balloongate, pedestrians and music pioneer John Donald Robb - Albuquerque Journal

Talk of the Town: Dr. Blinman firing, balloongate, pedestrians and music pioneer John Donald Robb

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

Archeological Studies firing wrong

NEW MEXICO had a great gift in having Dr. Eric Blinman as director of Archeological Studies. Blinman is a dedicated, knowledgeable professional who is highly respected in New Mexico and beyond. He created a world-class specialty lab that is one of only three in the world. I have worked with Blinman; he is not only generous with his time and expertise, but also clearly loves his work.

Firing Blinman is an unconscionable and serious loss, not only of his dedication and skill, but also of the historical institutional memory he represents. …

New Mexico has a rich cultural legacy and the Department of Cultural Affairs is crucial for maximizing this potential. The distressing litany of high-level turnovers is the last straw in (a) descent into incompetence. Blinman should be reinstated immediately. …

Margaret Keith Clemson, Ribera

Balloongate raises lots of questions

I TALKED for about an hour to a friend of mine about the recent balloon spotting and destruction by an AIM-9X missile launched from an Air Force F-22 fighter aircraft.

We both were educated as astronautical engineers … (and) we both were assigned to Holloman Air Force Base, (where) we both tested a captured Soviet version of the AIM-9B.…

Several questions arose: 1. Why wait to shoot the balloon down when any debris was likely not going to hurt civilians in the far northern USA and likely the Chinese have the ability to transfer any intel back to China before it reached the Carolinas? 2. After the shootdown, President Biden announced … he ordered it to be done … but the military had advised to wait till it was over water — really? 3. Why was an expensive AIM-9X missile used to destroy the balloon when it could have been destroyed easily with the F-22A 20mm gun system at much less cost? … 4. After I had talked with my friend, I asked an unnamed source if things would have been different under a Trump administration? She suggested that there never would have been such an incident. 5. Could this have actually been a visitor from another planet? Just kidding. According to an email I get from the History Channel, the Japanese launched killer balloons in World War II.

Felix Morgan, Albuquerque

ABQ pedestrians have zero vision

THE ALBUQUERQUE Journal editors believe pedestrians need Vision Zero ASAP, but the problem is pedestrians already have zero vision — as in zero vision when crossing an intersection or walking along a roadway.

The most important habit a person can develop to keep themselves safe is to pay attention, yet it seems most people go through life oblivious to the dangers around them. I have never seen anyone in an Albuquerque crosswalk, even wide busy ones, such as at Louisiana and Indian School, who wasn’t crossing the intersection with their head down, usually engrossed in their smartphones, oblivious to the numerous multi-ton behemoths moving all around them. …

The police can write all the tickets they want and the mayor can institute as many programs as he wishes, but unless people take responsibility for their own safety and start becoming more vigilant of their surroundings, nothing will change.

Ron Spencer, Los Lunas

Kudos for coverage of NM corridistas

KUDOS TO the Albuquerque Journal for its excellent (Feb. 19) article about music pioneer John Donald Robb. My father, Ted Martinez, has fond memories of Robb, then UNM Dean of Fine Arts, visiting my grandfather, Luis S. Martinez, in his Martineztown home for long discussions about the folk music of the Hispanic community.

Robb was particularly interested in my grandpa’s body of work; he was a renowned writer of corridos, or ballads, famous especially for corridos he wrote that were commissioned by political candidates, including U.S. Sen. Dennis Chavez. Luis also traveled with Robb, and UNM professor and folklorist Ruben Cobos to record musicians who resided in villages throughout the state. Robb’s promotion of New Mexican corridistas leaves a legacy that extends to the present day and will not be forgotten.

Demetria Martinez, Santa Fe

