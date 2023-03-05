SpeakUp!: Readers weigh in on cancellation of Dilbert comic strip

Regarding the killing of FERAL CATTLE by the Forest Service; envision a long table in the woods around which wolves, bears and coyotes are sitting. All wearing napkins around their necks and holding knives and forks, they bow heads and say grace. “Thanks for the grub USFS.” PS

You gotta love the Forest Service. First they burn northern New Mexico and now they are shooting cows. It’s time the agency was abolished and let the STATE RUN OUR FORESTS. ZK

Right knee replaced September 2022, left knee replaced January 2023. Surgeon is competent and attentive. I’m enjoying a recovery that couldn’t’ve turned out better. All I had to do was drive to Rio Rancho. If this talented SURGEON LEAVES THE STATE, we know who to blame. PKC

When politicians get elected they tend to FORGET THEIR CAMPAIGN PROMISES to listen to voters and their concerns. They don’t respond to any correspondence. Stansbury, Herndon, Steinborn and Hickey, what does it take to get your attention? Voters should come first and your agenda second. TC

Very glad the Journal DUMPED DILBERT. There is nothing funny about a cartoonist who is also a racist. RPJ

I am very disappointed the Journal, among many other papers, decided to quit carrying the DILBERT COMIC strip because of something its creator said. It reminds me of the verse in the Bible, which states “Let he among you who is without sin cast the first stone.” JP

Before everyone claims that CARTOONIST SCOTT ADAMS’ First Amendment rights were violated by the Journal and other newspapers canceling his Dilbert comic, I suggest you all go back and read the Bill of Rights. He’s not being shut down and no paper is obligated to publish his cartoon. JG

Of course the Journal DROPPED DILBERT; we are living in a society where blatant racism against white people is always a-okay. Pointing it out, now that’s the problem. … AW

So, SCOTT ADAMS (DILBERT) has offended the Albuquerque Journal and others. Perhaps the Journal could stop gathering with the sheep, and instead stand up and use your editorial prowess to convince us Adams is wrong and you know better. Canceling is a coward’s way out. Our Constitution demands better. DD

Could someone please look closely at what is going on in TUCUMCARI? I moved to Tucumcari 18 months ago to start a business, now three, and there is some serious deterioration of civic management. The city needs (to be) looked into. People dying, city suing itself, crime out of control. SOS! SF

The CITY CONTRACTOR(S) have known for quite a long while about more free temporary shelters, motels and apartments without drug testing, and about their clients’ lifelong addiction to dangerous drugs — and we can’t handle more out-of-control people when they get here. RD

“Humane and Lethal Removal” is an oxymoron. What’s wrong with these people? N.M. CATTLE GROWERS Association offered a perfectly viable solution to the feral cattle problem, but, because Gila National Forest is in a hurry to remove these cattle, which have been there for decades, they decline. Where is ASPCA? DC

Albuquerque got it right hosting the USA TRACK & FIELD NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Kudos to pentathlon world-record holder Anna Hall, who missed a world record by a whisker, Parks & Rec guru Dave Simon for getting the event set up, and Stephen Madrid for putting the track together. Great stories. RJ

N.M. LEGISLATURE has to be the most incompetent, negligent (and) disconnected from the reality of everyday lives. Crime bills tabled. Punish lawful gun owners. Ban plastic bags. Failure to address fentanyl. Love to spend oil money they want to ban. N.M. last place for a reason. You get what you tolerate. AP

It’s not hard to see why the doctors are fleeing — just look at all the personal injury lawyer billboards. It’s clear the PLAINTIFF BAR RUNS THE LEGISLATURE. The governor needs to step in with a model law — there are too many greedy palms in the Roundhouse. KM

A CHINESE WEATHERMAN says they have used balloons for many years with no big problems, but they did lose track of one back in 1947. CC

Thanks, Legislature, for protecting the constitutional rights of violent felons to liberty. Now, how about the constitutional rights of citizens to defend themselves with a firearm? This is what we get when we load the LEGISLATURE WITH LAWYERS. KM

The Right was not happy with the delay in shooting down the FIRST BALLOON, and now are not happy with how fast the president shot down the next three that were in commercial air space. Make up your minds. MH

Democrat-controlled Senate committees have tabled REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION that might have kept some of the repeat criminals behind bars, but they passed a statewide plastic bag ban. Evidently, the Democrats think plastic bags are more dangerous than violent criminals. No wonder crime is rampant. RPC

It occurs to me that, if there were more representatives from the medical, as opposed to the legal, professions in N.M.’s Legislature, we might get some meaningful TORT REFORM. Then, maybe fewer doctors would be leaving our beautiful state for affordable places to practice. SF

According to the Hispano Chamber’s new website on crime stats, my locality, 87107, is one of the most dangerous in the city — listed as critical. Extremely disappointed and frustrated that our Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino voted to block PRETRIAL DETENTION considering the current state of his own district. AL

I work part-time as a registered nurse in the state of New Mexico. Where is my NURSE TAX CREDIT? Just because I don’t work full-time doesn’t mean I shouldn’t get a proportioned credit. I don’t give my patients 0.6 care, I give them 100%. JR

Does anyone believe that NMSU BASKETBALL went south in only one year? Maybe they just didn’t want to fire a winning coach. Look deeper. KE

Time for Supreme Court to overturn Scalia’s mistaken opinion that the “MILITIA” CLAUSE of the Second Amendment has no meaning. Constitution writers did not mean anyone anywhere could use a firearm to assault and murder fellow citizens. AW

New Mexico better put a cap on the MALPRACTICE INSURANCE. Pretty soon, there will be no doctors here for patients to sue. RV

I wish the Legislature would make up its mind. Paper was banned because we cut down too many trees for bags and (were) forced to use plastic. Now, they BAN PLASTIC and go back to paper. Next, we’ll ban plastic straws. Make up your mind. JMW

The Communication Workers of America is trying to control the mandates of the executive branch. The control of its workers should remain under MLG. Years of AT-HOME WORK are enough. Non-union, non-governmental organizations actually have autonomy. Government workers, who have every benefit imaginable, want more. Let ‘em leave! CL

If you are pregnant, a drug addict, an alcoholic or fat, it is NOBODY’S FAULT BUT YOURS and the taxpayers should not have to foot the bill to try and correct your mistake. There are exceptions to this statement, but you, and you alone, are largely responsible. SW

I was not terribly concerned about the BALLOON PAYLOADS until Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that “President Joe Biden has not addressed the American people about the mysterious objects being shot out of the sky because the White House does not want to spark panic.” So, what are their real payloads? PP

The U.S. Marshal for the District of N.M. said, “You know, it doesn’t get lost on us that many offenders are released shortly after we arrest them.” Judges should err on the side of COMMUNITY SAFETY when considering releasing criminals back into society, especially when a criminal has a record. DPP

We can do better ABQ! I’m tired of seeing TRASH covering our streets, highways, ditches, rivers, parks and fields — you name it. Not enough city workers? Assign people who need to (do) community service to pick up trash. AA

A letter from Elaine Summerville was saying waiting 14 DAYS TO BUY A GUN has cost lives. Buying a gun for your protection is like buying insurance. You buy one when times are calm just in case. You can’t wait until your house is on fire to buy fire insurance. RW

Why has our LEGISLATURE decided to be tough on doctors, legal gun owners, small businesses and law-abiding citizens, but not on criminals or themselves? Who do they serve? MB

FOX NEWS has been proven to be nothing more than an entertainment show. What business does Tucker Carlson have with the Jan. 6 surveillance videos? They belong to the American people. LM