Maxwell Museum exhibit focuses on Native American basketry from its collection

The University of New Mexico is rich in diversity and one place that remains true is the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology.

The Maxwell Museum is displaying “Conversing with the Land: Native North American Baskets of the Maxwell Museum Collections.” According to the museum’s website, “this exhibition celebrates Native North American basketry traditions as seen through the collections in the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology.”

Those interested in this exhibit can also read the online booklet at maxwellmuseum.unm.edu.

“That is a really important one because it’s highlighting how, throughout Native North America, technology has been so important for a very, very long time,” said Julián Carrillo, curator of education and public programs at the Maxwell Museum.

“We are highlighting the differences and similarities of different cultures who have developed this technology and obviously, a relationship with the land that is probably more important than ever to really understand sustainability in terms of cultural heritage, and of Native American presence.”

Native American basket maker and knowledge holder consultants for this exhibition include Aay Aay (Haida), Leanne Campbell (Coeur d’Alene/Colville/Nez Perce), Kelly Church (Pottawatomi/Odawa/Ojibwe), Sara Bedell Homminga (Bay Mills Indian Community), Josh Homminga (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians), Sherri Smith-Ferri, (Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians/Bodega Bay Miwok), and Colleen Lucero, (Hopi).

“I am going to be doing public programs around that, including bringing in some basket makers, for conversation and dialogue,” Carrillo said. “That is something that we really want to highlight, because it is a temporary exhibit, but it’s a major one that we pull together.”

The exhibit was curated by Maxwell Museum Curator of Exhibits and Head of Interpretation Devorah Romanek, Director Carla Sinopoli, Curator of Ethnology Lea McChesney and Curator of Archaeology Kari Schleher.

“The exhibit came about because, well, we have space in our exhibit schedule, and we wanted to do something based on our collection, as we have this beautiful basket collection,” said Romanek. “It is about 2,700 baskets, of which 2,300 are Native Americans from all over North America, and so we thought to pursue that while working with Native basket makers.”

“I’ll just add that one of the main things that interests me is that there’s all of these voices, embedded and bodied in the baskets,” said Carrillo. “So contemporary artists are really dialoguing with their communities, but also with their ancestors and with the land.”

These baskets detail stories of creativity, persistence, survival and stories passed down over generations within communities.

“It was about letting people see these beautiful baskets because there’s lots of different ways to make these baskets and everything that goes into it,” said Romanek. “Artists who make these baskets are having to adapt and use different materials, or think of different ways to create baskets. If it’s hard to get the materials and one of the things that has been lost for some Indigenous communities is traditional knowledge.”

Access to basket making materials is a minute issue compared to the others affecting the Native community.

“Particularly because of the changing cultural landscape for Native people, but also because of the issues with access to the land, through the long history of colonialism, and climate change,” said Romanek.

“So for me, it is just really important to acknowledge those historical layers, and the many voices that contribute to each one.”

“Conversing with the Land: Native North American Baskets of the Maxwell Museum Collection” is on display now until Jan. 10, 2024.