 Captions contest: 'Say nevermore one more time. I dare you.' - Albuquerque Journal

Captions contest: ‘Say nevermore one more time. I dare you.’

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

Associated Press

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“I’m cawking to you.”

— JENNIFER WINTERS, Tijeras

“Let me guess. You want to send a tweet.”

— PAUL CHRISTOPHERSEN, Albuquerque

“I expected whiskey when I ordered some Old Crow!”

— ROBERT CHAVEZ, Albuquerque

“Order yet ANOTHER birdbath? Are you ravin’ mad?!!!”

— CHRIS WENTZ, Corrales

Before crowbars were invented, crows mostly drank alone.

— SUZY FRICK, Albuquerque

“Yes, this is my personal hot spot and, no, you are not getting my password, so, bye, bye blackbird!”

— ELIZABETH A. SAAVEDRA, Los Lunas

“Can I quoth you on that?”

— MARK FLEISHER, Albuquerque

“No, you can’t borrow my smartphone to find out why your family is called a murder!”

— PAUL PARMENTIER, Los Lunas

“… So, anyhoo, I stopped using Twitter myself because of all the COVID misinformation.”

— DANIEL FLETCHER, Albuquerque

“Okay, sit back and listen, lady, I’ve got plenty to crow about this week.”

— RENEE KEELING, Albuquerque

“Got any carrion on you? I was feeling peckish, but now I’m downright raven-ous.”

— MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

“My hair was once as black as your beautiful luscious feathers, but, alas, never more.”

— ARTHUR D. ORTEGA, Albuquerque

“I put a spell on you. If you kiss me, I will turn you back into human form.”

— JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“Yes, black and white DO go well together, but I’m not pulling my hair out just to adorn your tail feathers.”

— NINETTE MORDAUNT, Albuquerque

“I can’t stop thinking of that cute penguin from last week. I’m sooo obsessed!?!”

— LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup

“Okay, I’ll read ‘Beautiful Blackbirds’ to you one more time, then you need to fly away home!”

— LINDA KAY LIVINGSTON, Albuquerque

This week’s challenge

Associated Press

 

“OK I’ll high-five, but I need some hand sanitizer after.”

See the winners each week on the Op-Ed page in the printed Albuquerque Journal or the eJournal replica edition


FOR NEXT WEEK see the Albuquerque Journal newspaper or eJournal replica edition for the picture to caption


SEND YOUR suggested caption for publication next week.

Home » From the newspaper » Captions contest: ‘Say nevermore one more time. I dare you.’

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pet care: Foreign feline is fueling dog's fears
ABQnews Seeker
Big fat black cat sauntering through ... Big fat black cat sauntering through the back yard drives Newt 'absolutely mad' and prompts an indoor whiz
2
New Mexico Tech assistant professor disciplined after investigation reveals ...
ABQnews Seeker
A researcher using laboratory mice at ... A researcher using laboratory mice at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro has had his research privileges terminated after allegations ...
3
Roswell man says he fired at State Police officer's ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Police said Jonah Flores told ... State Police said Jonah Flores told detectives he shot at the home "but did not give a reason why" and said he did not ...
4
Why doesn't New Mexico conduct vehicle inspections? Can you ...
ABQnews Seeker
A reader asks: "why doesn't N.M. ... A reader asks: "why doesn't N.M. require regular car inspections? We are one of the few states which inexplicably ignores the danger of cars ...
5
Inflation Reduction Act provides big opportunities for developers
ABQnews Seeker
A NAIOP New Mexico panel of ... A NAIOP New Mexico panel of experts, moderated by Dale Dekker, sketched out in conjectural tones some of the opportunities the sprawling piece of ...
6
Captions contest: 'Say nevermore one more time. I dare ...
From the newspaper
Read the best captions for this ... Read the best captions for this photo and enter the contest for next week's photo.
7
SpeakUp!: Readers weigh in on cancellation of Dilbert comic ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: There's nothing funny about a ... OPINION: There's nothing funny about a cartoonist who is also a racist.
8
Haaland can stop Alaska oil project before it's too ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Secretary Deb Haaland should stop ... OPINION: Secretary Deb Haaland should stop ConocoPhillips' Willow Project on Alaska's North Slope.
9
20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion: Lessons learned?
From the newspaper
OPINION: U.S. leaders should show humility ... OPINION: U.S. leaders should show humility regarding their limited ability to control unfolding events before embarking on another regime change.