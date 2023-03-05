Captions contest: ‘Say nevermore one more time. I dare you.’

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

“I’m cawking to you.”

— JENNIFER WINTERS, Tijeras

“Let me guess. You want to send a tweet.”

— PAUL CHRISTOPHERSEN, Albuquerque

“I expected whiskey when I ordered some Old Crow!”

— ROBERT CHAVEZ, Albuquerque

“Order yet ANOTHER birdbath? Are you ravin’ mad?!!!”

— CHRIS WENTZ, Corrales

Before crowbars were invented, crows mostly drank alone.

— SUZY FRICK, Albuquerque

“Yes, this is my personal hot spot and, no, you are not getting my password, so, bye, bye blackbird!”

— ELIZABETH A. SAAVEDRA, Los Lunas

“Can I quoth you on that?”

— MARK FLEISHER, Albuquerque

“No, you can’t borrow my smartphone to find out why your family is called a murder!”

— PAUL PARMENTIER, Los Lunas

“… So, anyhoo, I stopped using Twitter myself because of all the COVID misinformation.”

— DANIEL FLETCHER, Albuquerque

“Okay, sit back and listen, lady, I’ve got plenty to crow about this week.”

— RENEE KEELING, Albuquerque

“Got any carrion on you? I was feeling peckish, but now I’m downright raven-ous.”

— MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

“My hair was once as black as your beautiful luscious feathers, but, alas, never more.”

— ARTHUR D. ORTEGA, Albuquerque

“I put a spell on you. If you kiss me, I will turn you back into human form.”

— JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

“Yes, black and white DO go well together, but I’m not pulling my hair out just to adorn your tail feathers.”

— NINETTE MORDAUNT, Albuquerque

“I can’t stop thinking of that cute penguin from last week. I’m sooo obsessed!?!”

— LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup

“Okay, I’ll read ‘Beautiful Blackbirds’ to you one more time, then you need to fly away home!”

— LINDA KAY LIVINGSTON, Albuquerque

This week’s challenge

“OK I’ll high-five, but I need some hand sanitizer after.”