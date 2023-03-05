Captions contest: ‘Say nevermore one more time. I dare you.’

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.
“I’m cawking to you.”
— JENNIFER WINTERS, Tijeras
“Let me guess. You want to send a tweet.”
— PAUL CHRISTOPHERSEN, Albuquerque
“I expected whiskey when I ordered some Old Crow!”
— ROBERT CHAVEZ, Albuquerque
“Order yet ANOTHER birdbath? Are you ravin’ mad?!!!”
— CHRIS WENTZ, Corrales
Before crowbars were invented, crows mostly drank alone.
— SUZY FRICK, Albuquerque
“Yes, this is my personal hot spot and, no, you are not getting my password, so, bye, bye blackbird!”
— ELIZABETH A. SAAVEDRA, Los Lunas
“Can I quoth you on that?”
— MARK FLEISHER, Albuquerque
“No, you can’t borrow my smartphone to find out why your family is called a murder!”
— PAUL PARMENTIER, Los Lunas
“… So, anyhoo, I stopped using Twitter myself because of all the COVID misinformation.”
— DANIEL FLETCHER, Albuquerque
“Okay, sit back and listen, lady, I’ve got plenty to crow about this week.”
— RENEE KEELING, Albuquerque
“Got any carrion on you? I was feeling peckish, but now I’m downright raven-ous.”
— MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque
“My hair was once as black as your beautiful luscious feathers, but, alas, never more.”
— ARTHUR D. ORTEGA, Albuquerque
“I put a spell on you. If you kiss me, I will turn you back into human form.”
— JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque
“Yes, black and white DO go well together, but I’m not pulling my hair out just to adorn your tail feathers.”
— NINETTE MORDAUNT, Albuquerque
“I can’t stop thinking of that cute penguin from last week. I’m sooo obsessed!?!”
— LAWRENCE TALAHONGVA, Gallup
“Okay, I’ll read ‘Beautiful Blackbirds’ to you one more time, then you need to fly away home!”
— LINDA KAY LIVINGSTON, Albuquerque
This week’s challenge
“OK I’ll high-five, but I need some hand sanitizer after.”