Deputy impersonators with fake subpoenas are on the line

You know the scam where a fake law enforcement officer calls to say you’re in trouble and you need to pay up?

Well, a new twist has arrived that not only invokes the names of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, but also relies on fake subpoena documents to trick you. Some calls also mention the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller says.

The scheme appears to be focusing on medical personnel “for some reason,” although not exclusively, Fuller says.

It goes like this: “Smooth-talking individuals” use the name of legitimate deputies and accuse people of failing to show up in court to testify, Fuller says. The scammers spoof legitimate BCSO names and phone numbers, which show up on the victim’s caller ID.

They say that an arrest warrant has been issued and they send fake subpoenas to back up their claim, and make their scheme seem more legitimate.

The victims are given a variety of options to pay the fine and are subject to “pressure tactics” aimed at keeping them on the phone while scammers instruct them on how to make the fraudulent payments,” Fuller says.

Ignore these calls.

Scheme targets Facebook users

Controversy over social media and how to regulate online speech has been much in the news lately and that context makes a new Facebook scheme more likely to snare unsuspecting users.

Intended victims have reported getting an email that appears to be from Facebook, threatening deletion of their account due to a violation of standards, the Better Business Bureau says.

The email reads like this: “Recently, we discovered a breach of our Facebook Community Standards on your page. Your page has been disabled for violating Facebook terms. If you believe the decision is incorrect, you can request a review and file an appeal at the link below.”

The message also might insist that you take action within 24 hours or you will be permanently kicked off the site.

This is really just an effort to hack your account and scoop up personal information, the BBB says.

A link in the phony email appears to lead to “Facebook.com,” but don’t click on it. If you look closely, you will find typos and email sender addresses that aren’t related to Facebook. Also, if you hover over the link, you will see that it doesn’t point to the legitimate website.

What it will do is take you to an official-looking page, where you are told to fill out a form if you want to appeal the supposed policy violation.

You will be asked to list such information as your login, phone number and other details. The final clincher: You will be told to confirm your password when you submit.

“If you do, scammers will have all the information they need to hack your account,” the BBB says.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or (505) 823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-844-255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at https://www.nmag.gov/contact-us/file-a-complaint/.