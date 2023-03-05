Capulin offers a place to sled close to Albuquerque

Sandia Peak Ski Area is not open to the public this year.

But there’s plenty of fun to be had at the Capulin Snow Play Area in the Sandia Mountains.

According to the Sandia Ranger District, the area opened to the public on Dec. 13.

“We usually open after the first snow,” said the ranger on duty. “The majority of the calls to this office have been to see if the area is open.”

The majority of fun in the area comes from sledding.

The Ranger District says that visitors should slide on such approved devices as tubes, plastic discs and sleds. Anything with metal or wood is not allowed and the rangers urge visitors to slide on the three developed hills.

The Sandia Ranger District developed the Capulin Snow Play Area in 1979 in response to a substantial increase of snow play on undeveloped slopes near heavily traveled roads. It is located approximately 15 miles north of Tijeras, and is easily and exclusively reached from N.M. 536, about one mile above the Sandia Peak Ski Area. Mid-winter temperatures normally range from highs of 20-plus degrees to 40-plus degrees during the day, and lows of 20 degrees to less than zero degrees overnight. The pattern of use typically is very busy during Albuquerque Public Schools winter break, slow to moderate on weekdays, with heavier use on weekends and holidays.

The Sandia Ranger District reminds visitors that the road that goes up to the Capulin Snow Play Site is not maintained.

“Make sure to check with the Department of Transportation about the conditions. We’ve had quite a bit of cars that have gotten stuck,” the ranger said. There is also a $3 cash fee that can be paid in person or online at recreation.gov/sitepass/74386.

Rangers recommend that visitors bring water and precautions are similar to those for skiing.

“There is spotty cell phone service and we do have restrooms located there,” the ranger said.