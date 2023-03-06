 Just being there helps those in throes of addiction - Albuquerque Journal

Just being there helps those in throes of addiction

By Rylan Oz / ALBUQUERQUE RAP ARTIST

Fentanyl is one of the deadliest, if not the deadliest, drug out right now. I have lost friends. Others have lost friends and family, and the rate at which people are dying/becoming addicted is only rising.

In 2017, 59.8% of opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl compared to 14.3% in 2010, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

In 2020, (N.M. Department of Health) officials recorded 304 fentanyl overdose deaths between January and November, a 135% increase over 2019, the Journal reported in February.

Not only is it an extremely deadly drug but it is also just as addictive. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, yet the drug is much more common than morphine on the streets of Albuquerque.

“Do you have any blues?” is one of the most frequent questions I am asked around town, as much as people ask for cigarettes at least. Is there a way to halt this fentanyl epidemic that continues to take our friends and family from us? To be honest, I don’t know how. If I did, this column would be different. What I can say is that our friends and family struggling need support. They need help on a mental, emotional and physical level. I have friends who struggle to maintain jobs, relationships and more because of their addiction to fentanyl. Though I can refer them to a job or urge them to get help, you can only lead a horse to water, you can’t force a horse to drink.

I spent time away from these friends because it wasn’t a life I wanted to be involved in. It didn’t change the suffering though. As a matter of fact, it only got worse for my friends. Eventually, (after) a year or so, I came back into contact with a friend and began to visit him. With his life in shambles, there wasn’t much I could do when I was still putting my life together. Though I didn’t think it meant much, I spent time with him. This reconnected us. I got to see (things) from his perspective. It is a very cold and lonely life. He was tired and drowsy most of the time. Most friends and family had abandoned him in his addiction, and the people he was around, addicts, were hardly trustworthy. This helped me realize how valuable my presence was in his life.

I didn’t make him feel ashamed or guilty for his affliction but rather just treated him like a human being, or more so my friend. I still invite him to events and activities now. Staying connected had also helped me connect him to resources he could trust, because he trusted me.

There is still much work to be done to heal our city, state and country from this dark and lonely abuse. But we should never underestimate the power of our presence, our intervention, when it comes to our friends and family. We are all human, and we all have our own pitfalls. It is much harder to get through these things alone. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.”

Check on your friends/family. Don’t feel guilty to show your pain. We all go through something.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Just being there helps those in throes of addiction

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Aspen Avionics to go public on the Nasdaq
ABQnews Seeker
Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge ... Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge with the publicly-listed Kernal Group.
2
5 intriguing races at the Oscars
ABQnews Seeker
Journal Staff WriterIt has been almost ... Journal Staff WriterIt has been almost a year since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at t ...
3
Gov. to proclaim 'Cowboys for Cancer Research Day'
ABQnews Seeker
C4CR conducts largest cancer research fundraiser ... C4CR conducts largest cancer research fundraiser in the state.
4
West Side Tuesday Morning to liquidate
ABQnews Seeker
The closures come as the retailer ... The closures come as the retailer liquidates product at nearly 150 stores nationwide amid bankruptcy filings.
5
Afterpay back in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
The company has been working with ... The company has been working with the state for several weeks to restore the buy-now-pay-later service, a company spokesperson said.
6
A little good news on the climate- what we ...
Columnists
OPINION: A wave of breakthroughs in ... OPINION: A wave of breakthroughs in low-carbon technologies could trigger the de-carbonization we need.
7
Talk of the Town: Tax code unfair to forest ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: State tax code only adds ... OPINION: State tax code only adds insult to injury for those significantly affected by fires.
8
Just being there helps those in throes of addiction
From the newspaper
OPINION: Never underestimate the power our ... OPINION: Never underestimate the power our presence and intervention can mean to others.
9
Dysfunctional child welfare system cannot fix itself
From the newspaper
Without truth, dysfunction and trauma will ... Without truth, dysfunction and trauma will continue