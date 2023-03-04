Top of Mind: Do you support having local government take over from PNM to provide electricity?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION

What’s your No. 1 request for state lawmakers to get done this legislative session?

“The top priority for state lawmakers should be effective anti-crime legislation, including aggressive gun-safety laws. Safety concerns would be the biggest benefit to the most New Mexicans. Look to best practices, adequate funding and enforcement. This state must progress beyond its poor rankings, save lives and protect property.”

— Mark Yarnelle, Albuquerque

“This Legislature has failed the citizens of N.M. For them to vote on a ‘state aroma’ bill instead of updating our laws on crime and penalties is pathetic. Crime was the number-one priority. It’s embarrassing. Fire all of them and vote them ALL out! … ”

— Frank Griego, Albuquerque

“Two words: catalytic converters. Please write some laws that will deter or completely stop this (theft) menace on citizens and businesses. On the surface, it seems like such an easy fix, but maybe I am missing something.”

— John Seaver, Albuquerque

“State constitutional right for abortions with no limitations. State constitutional legal protection for doctors and patients to meet all medical issues. Privacy is a right.”

— Shirley Anderson, Albuquerque

“My No. 1 request is for legislators to pass legislation to pay legislators a salary and have paid staff, so they can conduct business throughout the year.”

— Sam Lapin, Placitas

“Repeal the law that requires citizens 79 years and older to renew their driver’s licenses once a year. It’s up to older people to make sure they are still able to drive, not the state to check us out once a year. This law is discriminatory.”

— Judy Crane, Tijeras

“The N.M. legislators need to make all medical-related services tax-exempt. We should not have to pay GRT on those expenses. Most insurances will not cover them and we end up paying out of pocket because the provider bills for it and will not allow future services if it’s not paid.”

— Nancy Ortiz, Socorro

“Everyone is worried about state employees who work from home going back to work. Get rid of 311 and let city of Albuquerque employees do their own work like answer their phones!”

— R. Archibeque, Albuquerque

“There are a significant number of math and science teachers willing to go back to work in public schools if legislators stop ERB taking the money from retired teachers to finance new retirees. Is not our responsibility to finance ERB; we already paid our retirement.”

— Patricio Rojas, Albuquerque

“Editorial Nov. 16, 2016. 2016 elections prove N.M. should open its primaries. Instead of wasting valuable time on a state aroma, how about taking the steps to open primaries to all independents? It’s long overdue. Of course, there might be a reason why this hasn’t been done.”

— Dave Norton, Albuquerque

“Health care services needed for senior adults, trauma … from crime and drug addiction, etc., reflects a … demand to attract more physicians to practice in New Mexico by offering better salaries and a cap on their malpractice insurance premiums.”

— Sam Roy, Albuquerque

“The New Mexico BON, JCAHO and CMS all make recommendations for safe patient staffing; however, hospitals/facilities are not legally forced to follow them. The New Mexico Patient Safety Act would set specific safety ratios on the number of patients each registered nurse and CNA can SAFELY care for.”

— Janet Robertson, Albuquerque

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

Do you support having local government take over from PNM to provide electricity?

Want to participate in Top of Mind? Send your thoughts in 50 words or less to question@abqjournal.com. Responses must include your name and city to be published.

Or use our form at www.abqjournal.com/top-of-mind-weekly-question-form