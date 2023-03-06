 Jay Athey joins Littler Mendelson P.C. - Albuquerque Journal

Jay Athey joins Littler Mendelson P.C.

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Jay Athey has joined Littler Mendelson P.C., Albuquerque office, as an associate. Athey was previously an associate at Jackson Lewis P.C. He brings more than a decade of experience representing employers in a range of workplace law matters, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wage claims on the agency level and in litigation. He defends regional and national employers in retaliatory discharge and wrongful termination litigation and handles complex class action and collective action cases under the Fair Labor Standards Act and New Mexico Minimum Wage Act. Athey also represents public employers in litigation involving sovereign immunity under the Federal Torts Claims Act and New Mexico Torts Claims Act. Additionally, Athey provides preventive advice and counseling to clients with respect to personnel matters, including investigations, compliance, policy review and development, training and separation. He guides management and boards of directors on compliance and corporate governance issues related to best practices and management of employment law exposures.

