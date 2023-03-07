 Sandra Kindig promoted to lab director at TriCore - Albuquerque Journal

Sandra Kindig promoted to lab director at TriCore

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Sandra Kindig

Sandra Kindig has been promoted to director, lab operations at TriCore Research Institute. Kindig was previously the manager for the research teams at TriCore. In her new role, she will have operational responsibility for the company’s clinical trials, biorepository and central lab services. Kindig started her career at TriCore as an American Society for Clinical Pathology certified medical laboratory scientist. She was promoted to research coordinator at TriCore in 2013. She is a native New Mexican and has three bachelor’s degrees from the University of New Mexico and recently earned a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University. TriCore has almost 50 employees, manages more than 175 collection studies and more than 100 device and clinical trials each year.

 

