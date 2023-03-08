Sandra Robinson named COO at Best Daze

Samantha Robinson has been promoted to chief operations officer at Best Daze. Prior to her promotion, Robinson was the Best Daze corporate operations director. She has nearly 20 years of experience with process improvement, operations and accounting in various industries including manufacturing and technology. Robinson received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University. Best Daze started in 2015 with a farm as a wholesale business. In 2018, the company opened its first dispensary in the South Side of Santa Fe.