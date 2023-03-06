Gov. to proclaim ‘Cowboys for Cancer Research Day’

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on March 10 will proclaim “Cowboys for Cancer Research Day,” according to a news release from nonprofit C4CR.

The release states that memorials in the Legislature will recognize the nonprofit for its accomplishments as the largest cancer research fundraiser in the state.

C4CR, which makes annual contributions to the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center and New Mexico State University, got its start in 1982 with a team roping event fundraiser to honor Alma Cohorn, who died of breast cancer. The organization’s efforts have since turned into “millions of dollars in endowment funds, research professorships and contributions to be used for direct research,” the news release says.