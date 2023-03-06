 NM OUT Business Alliance to host LGBTQ+ event - Albuquerque Journal

NM OUT Business Alliance to host LGBTQ+ event

By jOURNAL BUSINESS DESK

Nonprofit New Mexico OUT Business Alliance will host a business conference on March 24 that “will feature state leaders and New Mexico business owners who drive our economy forward,” according to a news release.

The business conference will take place at Hotel Albuquerque and is open to the public.

“Leadership, networking, and engagement opportunities will be offered through inspiring keynote speakers and educational breakout sessions featuring bustling industries in New Mexico,” the news release says.

