Downtown Tire & Auto changes ownership

Downtown Tire & Auto Service, which has served the Albuquerque community at 700 Central SW since 1994, has been sold.

Downtown Tire owner Tom Chavez has operated the business since cars had carburetors. Tom Chavez and wife Erica Chavez sold the business to Mango Automotive last year.

Although the ownership has changed, Tom Chavez said, the staff has remained the same.

“My wife and I felt comfortable selling to someone that’s been in the business, that’s family-oriented, that kept our values,” Tom Chavez said. “… I wanted to make sure our customers, as well as our employees, were taken care of — and they’re the ones who made us successful. I mean, you’re not successful by yourself.”

Mango Automotive owns three locations around Albuquerque.