 Downtown Tire & Auto changes ownership - Albuquerque Journal

Downtown Tire & Auto changes ownership

By journal business desk

Downtown Tire & Auto Service, which has served the Albuquerque community at 700 Central SW since 1994, has been sold.

Downtown Tire owner Tom Chavez has operated the business since cars had carburetors. Tom Chavez and wife Erica Chavez sold the business to Mango Automotive last year.

Although the ownership has changed, Tom Chavez said, the staff has remained the same.

“My wife and I felt comfortable selling to someone that’s been in the business, that’s family-oriented, that kept our values,” Tom Chavez said. “… I wanted to make sure our customers, as well as our employees, were taken care of — and they’re the ones who made us successful. I mean, you’re not successful by yourself.”

Mango Automotive owns three locations around Albuquerque.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Downtown Tire & Auto changes ownership

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- A ... CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead -- and two others found alive ...
2
Downtown Tire & Auto changes ownership
ABQnews Seeker
Although the ownership has changed, the ... Although the ownership has changed, the staff has remained the same.
3
Girls state basketball quarterfinals are underway -- La Cueva, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tuesday's all-girls basketball action at the ... Tuesday's all-girls basketball action at the Pit and the Rio Rancho Events Center is underway. The Journal's James Yodice will be covering each of ...
4
New Mexico’s state high school basketball tournament is back ...
ABQnews Seeker
Games expected to snarl Albuquerque metro ... Games expected to snarl Albuquerque metro area traffic through Saturday
5
Sandra Kindig promoted to lab director at TriCore
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: She will have operational responsibility ... BRIEFCASE: She will have operational responsibility for the company’s clinical trials, biorepository and central lab services.
6
What we know about the 4 Americans kidnapped in ...
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Four ... CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week to seek health care got caught in a deadly shootout and ...
7
How should the IRS spend $80 billion in new ...
ABQnews Seeker
COLUMN: Experts say focus should be ... COLUMN: Experts say focus should be on customer service, not hammering taxpayers with audits
8
10-year-old’s bill to support youth programs passes the Senate ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bill must clear House of Representatives ... Bill must clear House of Representatives to make it to the governor’s desk for final approval in less than the 2 weeks left in ...
9
Albuquerque City Council rejects ‘tenant protection’ regulations
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque City Council on Monday ... The Albuquerque City Council on Monday rejected a proposal that would have required landlords to disclose upfront to potential applicants some of their screening ...