 Capital outlay switcheroo the art of the backroom deal - Albuquerque Journal

Capital outlay switcheroo the art of the backroom deal

By Rep. Larry Scott / hobbs Republican

Rep. Larry Scott, R-Hobbs

For anyone seeking to learn the “art of the backroom deal,” there is no better place to go than the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. In rooms closed to the general public, power brokers trade favors related to a wide range of issues under consideration by the Legislature. These closed-door meetings are the essence of how decisions are made, and the only thing missing is the cigar smoke billowing from under the door. Three weeks ago, during discussions on the number of capital outlay dollars legislators and the governor will provide for needed infrastructure projects across the state, the chairmen of two powerful tax committees and the governor negotiated a little extra for tribal lands.

Traditionally, capital outlay funding is distributed one-third to the governor, one-third to members of the Senate, and one-third to members of the House. The governor allocates her portion to projects believed to have a statewide benefit, while House and Senate members spend their portions parochially, namely satisfying the needs of their local communities, for example, with water, sewer and road projects.

So, what happened regarding this year’s capital outlay funds? Tribal communities command significant influence within the Roundhouse. This is evidenced by a cursory look at last year’s campaign finance reports, which revealed over $170,000 in contributions to the governor’s reelection campaign, which came from various nations, tribes and pueblos. Additionally, both of the tax committee chairmen are members of tribal communities and wield enormous power in the halls of the state capital. While it is the job of every legislator to advocate for the communities they represent, there is a distinct lack of checks and balances in how the governor makes her capital outlay decisions and whether those actions are the result of her being beholden to campaign contributors. What’s at fault here is the process by which decisions are made.

Taking $100 million in taxpayer funds “off the top” of the capital outlay allocation for parochial tribal interests shortchanges every other New Mexico community in non-tribal districts. It should also be noted that creating such a tribal allocation has never occurred before. By giving tribal entities the ability to spend $100 million, each state House constituency receives $476,000 less and each state Senate constituency $794,000 less than they would have otherwise. Since the governor has wide discretion in allocating her portion of capital outlay dollars, no one in the Legislature would have taken issue if she wanted to emphasize tribal land projects out of her share. But taking this money out of the Legislature’s share of available resources is a different story entirely. Communities across the state all have similar needs and there is never enough to completely satisfy every request.

While there is insufficient evidence to suggest there was any quid pro quo in play here, sometimes what looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck often is a duck.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Capital outlay switcheroo the art of the backroom deal

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pet care: Foreign feline is fueling dog's fears
ABQnews Seeker
Big fat black cat sauntering through ... Big fat black cat sauntering through the back yard drives Newt 'absolutely mad' and prompts an indoor whiz
2
New Mexico Tech assistant professor disciplined after investigation reveals ...
ABQnews Seeker
A researcher using laboratory mice at ... A researcher using laboratory mice at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro has had his research privileges terminated after allegations ...
3
Roswell man says he fired at State Police officer's ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Police said Jonah Flores told ... State Police said Jonah Flores told detectives he shot at the home "but did not give a reason why" and said he did not ...
4
Why doesn't New Mexico conduct vehicle inspections? Can you ...
ABQnews Seeker
A reader asks: "why doesn't N.M. ... A reader asks: "why doesn't N.M. require regular car inspections? We are one of the few states which inexplicably ignores the danger of cars ...
5
Inflation Reduction Act provides big opportunities for developers
ABQnews Seeker
A NAIOP New Mexico panel of ... A NAIOP New Mexico panel of experts, moderated by Dale Dekker, sketched out in conjectural tones some of the opportunities the sprawling piece of ...
6
Captions contest: 'Say nevermore one more time. I dare ...
From the newspaper
Read the best captions for this ... Read the best captions for this photo and enter the contest for next week's photo.
7
SpeakUp!: Readers weigh in on cancellation of Dilbert comic ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: There's nothing funny about a ... OPINION: There's nothing funny about a cartoonist who is also a racist.
8
Haaland can stop Alaska oil project before it's too ...
From the newspaper
OPINION: Secretary Deb Haaland should stop ... OPINION: Secretary Deb Haaland should stop ConocoPhillips' Willow Project on Alaska's North Slope.
9
20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion: Lessons learned?
From the newspaper
OPINION: U.S. leaders should show humility ... OPINION: U.S. leaders should show humility regarding their limited ability to control unfolding events before embarking on another regime change.