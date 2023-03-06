 Talk of the Town: Tax code unfair to forest fire victims, many bills would do nothing, crime and solar energy - Albuquerque Journal

Talk of the Town: Tax code unfair to forest fire victims, many bills would do nothing, crime and solar energy

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

Tax code hurts struggling forest fire victims in NM

THE 2022 Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire became the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, burning 298,000 acres, or 534 square miles, destroying over 903 structures.

Talking with friends who lost much in the fire, and then with my wife who prepares taxes for a living, I discovered an enormous injustice that needs to be corrected. Federal tax rules allow for the standard deduction — which most people take, especially filers with low or moderate income — because it is fairly high, at $25,900 for married filing jointly, and also add to that the casualty loss from the fire.

These deductions lower the taxable income. Many states allow you to itemize deductions on your state return, even if you take the standard deduction on your federal return. N.M. tax rules state that, if one takes the standard deduction with the feds, then one must also take the standard deduction with the state, but then there is no provision for casualty loss with the state. A real Catch-22.

Anyone reducing their taxes with the feds by taking the standard deduction and the casualty loss will get zero benefit in terms of reducing their taxable income due to fire loss on their state return. This is unacceptable and only adds insult to injury for those significantly affected by the fires.

With many fire victims still having received little or no compensation for their losses, the least we can do is help them out with a tax break. Perhaps just putting on the state tax return a valid FEMA claim number would allow someone to add their casualty loss, and thus also get a tax break from N.M. Given climate change, it seems prudent to make this simple change to help future citizens get some state tax relief from such disasters.

Victor LaCerva ,Santa Fe

Many bills don’t target the root causes of problems

MANY BILLS being proposed by our state legislators may do little to affect the behavior of individuals who are the targets of the proposals, but will burden the vast majority of citizens who are not.

Raising alcohol taxes will likely have little effect on people who are inclined to drink and drive, but will put an additional tax burden on the majority who aren’t so inclined.

How much will gun safe storage laws diminish protected self-defense rights, yet influence those who already don’t know how or when to keep guns away from children?

Lowering the standards for graduating from N.M. high schools will not help unmotivated or mentorless kids, but will diminish the degrees of the achievers.

Semiautomatic weapons or high-capacity magazine bans will probably do little to stop shootings or suicides, but will diminish a constitutional right of those who will do neither.

Instead of trying to legislate responsibility, morality or common sense, why don’t our legislators address the root causes that result in misguided youth, crime, homelessness, poverty, mental illness, and drug- and alcohol-dependence? These are bigger problems to address but, until we do, we are putting Band-Aids on massive wounds and burdening the innocent unnecessarily.

Dominick Burlone, Rio Rancho

What are vote-no senators doing about violent crime?

I READ with much disappointment in (the Feb. 16) Journal that a committee of the state Senate, including my senator, (Antionette) Sedillo Lopez, voted to oppose a proposed bill to strengthen pretrial detention for defendants accused of serious, violent crime.

I would ask these senators: 1) Do you believe that we have a serious crime problem in New Mexico and, particularly in Albuquerque? 2) If you oppose this bill, then what legislative solution do you support?

David Sears, Albuquerque

Why the hesitation on ramping up solar energy?

NEW MEXICO is judged to be one of the top two or three states in solar energy potential. Yet, we are not even among the top 10 states in percentage of our electrical energy supplied by solar energy sources. That is pathetic and needs to change. Where are you, Public Service Co. of New Mexico? You are doing quite well with installing wind energy. Please ramp up your solar energy installations.

Paul Stokes, Corrales

