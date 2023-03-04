 University of New Mexico Hospital launching health care listening tour - Albuquerque Journal

University of New Mexico Hospital launching health care listening tour

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Kate Becker, CEO of University of New Mexico Hospital

University of New Mexico Hospital officials are launching a listening tour in different parts of the county as they work to address health care issues different communities are facing.

UNMH CEO Kate Becker said the hospital has been holding similar sessions this year and will use the input to create a health needs assessment that will guide the hospital’s decisions in coming years.

“We really want to hear from our community about what their health needs are, as we think about how we prioritize the use of our resources to improve the health of the people of Bernalillo County,” she said.

She said the hospital has hosted similar sessions with the Mexican consulate and with deaf and blind communities, for example.

In the coming months, the hospital will host listening sessions in all the county commission districts. The first is at 5 p.m., March 7, at the International District Library, 7601 Central NE.

“I’m hoping that the needs of that community will really come out in these listening sessions,” said Commissioner Adriann Barboa, who represents the district. “So we can tailor and really address … the specific needs that do surface.”

The sessions are being held at a time when access to health care is a major issue being considered by New Mexico policymakers. State lawmakers in an ongoing session have introduced several bills to try to make it easier for the state to recruit physicians and other health care workers to increase access to care.

Becker said next year voters consider whether to funnel property taxes to UNMH, something that voters have approved every eight years since the 1950s. Revenue from those taxes goes to the hospital’s general fund, and Becker said the sessions are one way hospital administrators can ensure the money is being used to address health care issues that people are most concerned about.

She said money from those taxes accounts for about 10% of the hospital’s operating budget.

The tax generated about $115 million for UNMH in the 2022 fiscal year. About 85% of that went to hospital operations and 15% went to behavioral health services, according to hospital officials.

“We really work hard to be good stewards of that resource,” she said. “It’s really important to us to be responsible with those funds.”

 

Listening tour dates, locations
— March 7, 5-6:30 p.m., International District Library, 7601 Central NE
— March 16, 5:30-7 p.m., Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas SW
— April 13, 5:30-7 p.m., Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth NW
— May 11, 5:30-7 p.m., Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise NW
— June 15, 5:30-7 p.m., Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 N.M. 333, Tijeras
