 Paris Fashion Week spans minimalism and Renaissance blooms - Albuquerque Journal

Paris Fashion Week spans minimalism and Renaissance blooms

By Thomas Adamson / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PARIS (AP) — The dull Paris weather did not dim the power of the French capital’s ready-to-wear shows continued Saturday, vibrantly spanning the restrained colors of minimalism to Renaissance exuberance.

Meanwhile, stars paid tribute to Vivienne Westwood at the house’s first Paris show since the British fashion icon’s death in December.

Here are some highlights of Paris Fashion Week fall-winter 2023-2024 collections:

ELIE SAAB SAYS IT WITH FLOWERS

Singers Ciara and Avril Lavigne negotiated crowds and slippery stone steps to get to the Palais de Tokyo, the venue for Elie Saab’s show. Inside, the Lebanese designer presented an ode to the bouquets of the Renaissance, with flowers blooming from every nook, cranny, seam and hem.

Tailored looks featured blossoming hydrangea embroidery above flared 1970s-style pants, as well as brooding dark prints in ruby and flashes of dazzling citrine.

The collection crescendoed passionately into the evening with Saab’s bread-and-butter va-va-voom silhouettes. Sheer mermaid gowns and dresses with sinuous three-dimensional florets glimmered with paillettes and tulle.

The best looks were figurative, such as a Asiatic pleated cummerbund that fanned out dramatically like opening petals.

STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Saturday saw the first Paris show for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood since the British fashion icon died in December, aged 81 – attracting the great and the good of the industry. (Kronthaler is Westwood’s widower and for years has been her fashion house’s creative heir.)

Speaking to Associated Press, front row guest Jared Leto called her death “heartbreaking,” saying that he was inspired by her spirit as a kid. “She was such a maverick and an iconoclast — in the best sense of those words.” The actor and musician added: “Anybody that’s ever put a safety pin in a shirt owes her a debt for encouraging us to think differently!”

Jean Paul Gaultier called her “the queen of English fashion.” “What she is, she put it in the clothes — and you could see her. You could see her impertinence, her rebellion and her way of playing with the structure of the clothes.” He added “I truly love her.”

Georgia May Jagger, model and daughter of rock legend Mick Jagger, called Westwood “a revolutionary.” Jagger also noted the British designer’s activism: “She made her fight for climate change at the forefront of her fashion. She’s a complete intellectual, someone that read a lot… that really educated everyone around her.”

HERMES’ FASHION AS CAMOUFLAGE

Hermes creative director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski made a simple, but powerful, proposition for fall – creating each look in the same shade of color so it seemed to melt into itself, like camouflage.

“Just as a second skin exists beneath the surface of a tree, a bark like fabric, there is a dialogue constantly taking shape between materials, between colors, between details,” the fashion house said, poetically.

The one-color concept created a minimalist feeling even when the looks featured layering and details, such as long duffel-style coats in double-sided cashmere, zip-up coats in shiny lambskin, embroidery, belts, buckles and straps.

The first look, a loose textured double skirt dress, came in cognac red. It sported a hat reminiscent of equestrians styles – unsurprising given the house’s close association with show jumping.

The monochromatic musing continued throughout amid textural tensions – such as one sheeny red silk pleated skirt that contrasted chicly with the accompanying long suede boots.

COPERNI’S CANINE TALE

How to match Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress that became an instant viral hit last season and raised the brand profile?

Coperni designers Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant went to the canine world for help — that is, the curious world of robo-dogs. Five Boston Dynamics cyber dogs each called Spot were the stars of the show, posing in various yoga positions for the Instagram-friendly snaps fashion insiders relish.

The tech and canine theme continued in the designs, which were predominantly made from recycled materials and were inspired by versions of “The Wolf and the Lamb,” a famous French fable.

The tale was retold as paintings on leather jackets. Sheaths were slashed as if clawed by a predator. Enveloping shawls were a take on “Little Red Riding Hood.” Fabulous feathered mini dresses looked like the wolf had raided the chicken pen.

A shaggy floor-length coat looked like the wolf had been skinned and given the Cruella de Vil treatment.

JAPAN’S FASHION FORWARD HEIR

Junya Watanabe, the protege of Comme des Garcons designer Rei Kawakubo, was in fine fashion forward form Saturday, continuing with his often-referenced theme of “Monozukuri.” It means “making of things” in Japanese and has now come to mean innovations in fashion production and using technology to make materials.

For fall, the talented Japanese designer went full-on utilitarian for a dark and aggressive display that used toggles, armor-like padded coats, ninja mouth coverings and black head gear that evoked the garb of combative sports such as fencing.

Braided hair was wrapped around the head and face like protection for a dramatic effect on the mistily lit runway.

Flashes of swirling color, including neon blue, nicely fused the themes of cycling and combat, while structured black leather coats with eyelets, straps, buckles and zippers merged biker gear with traditional Asian dress.

Home » News » World » Paris Fashion Week spans minimalism and Renaissance blooms

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Two Forest Service retirees barely saved their own home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Max and Rachel Garcia are trying ... Max and Rachel Garcia are trying to rebuild after the massive Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire scorched most of the 600 acres they ranch. They ...
2
Paid family leave bill wins Senate approval after lengthy ...
ABQnews Seeker
The proposal has emerged as one ... The proposal has emerged as one of the most contentious issues facing lawmakers during this year's 60-day legislative session
3
New Mexico lawmakers don't draw a salary. Legislation moving ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is the only state ... New Mexico is the only state with an unsalaried legislature, though lawmakers draw per diem, mileage
4
Emptying the Notebook: Can the Lobos get a defensive ...
ABQnews Seeker
Some extra notes, quotes, news and ... Some extra notes, quotes, news and notes from the Lobos Friday night basketball game in Fort Collins, Colorado.
5
Where does medical cannabis go from here? Critics, supporters ...
ABQnews Seeker
Trying to figure out where the ... Trying to figure out where the medical cannabis program stands now is up for debate — one side saying the program is expected to ...
6
University of New Mexico Hospital launching health care listening ...
ABQnews Seeker
Hospital CEO Kate Becker says 'we ... Hospital CEO Kate Becker says 'we really want to hear from our community about what their health needs are' in order to prioritize resources.
7
Harwood exhibit looks at the overlooked history of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Harwood Museum of Art's exhibition ... The Harwood Museum of Art's exhibition 'Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy' explores this history through archival photographs and contemporary art.
8
Trial set for New Mexico candidate Solomon Pena in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities accuse Pena of paying for ... Authorities accuse Pena of paying for a father and son and two other unidentified men to shoot at the homes of county commissioners and ...
9
Come out and see one of New Mexico's famous ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Museum of Natural ... The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science has unveiled one of the most famous dinosaurs discovered in the Land of Enchantment from ...
10
Changes to city of Albuquerque's Sun Van service raise ...
ABQnews Seeker
New process allows anybody to ‘self-certify’ ... New process allows anybody to ‘self-certify’ they are disabled