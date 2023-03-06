 Many New Mexico businesses can get free energy audits - Albuquerque Journal

Many New Mexico businesses can get free energy audits

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

A group of students from Arizona want to find out how energy efficient Albuquerque businesses are. And they want to do it for free.

As part of Arizona State University’s Energy Efficiency Center, a group of about a dozen students, both undergraduate and graduate, have been conducting free energy audits on industrial and commercial facilities around Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. Students analyze energy usage data and utility bills, and tour facilities to find areas where businesses can streamline their energy usage.

The program, which is funded by the Department of Energy, has been around since the 1990s. DOE awarded ASU with a contract in 2017 and recently renewed the contract for an additional five years.

“Our reports will calculate carbon emissions savings, as well as the energy savings,” said Hannah Seyler, a student in the program and energy-efficiency specialist. “For the businesses themselves, it shows what they can save in money, so it’s kind of a win-win … the companies themselves will save money and will provide a service that kind of helps the world a little.”

Students at the Energy Efficiency Center come from a variety of majors, including sustainability, and environmental, mechanical, electrical and industrial engineering.

Groups of students have recently conducted energy audits for a handful of New Mexico businesses in Los Alamos and Las Cruces. But program leader Lyndee Tisinger said they’re trying to find more clients in Albuquerque.

“Not only are we giving these free assessments to clients, but also we’re training the next generation of energy-efficiency specialists,” said Breanna Fulton, another student in the program.

Find out more or schedule an audit at https://iac.engineering.asu.edu/detailed-assessment-information/

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Many New Mexico businesses can get free energy audits

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Aid for Black, McBride fire recovery moves forward at ...
ABQnews Seeker
A legislative package moving through the ... A legislative package moving through the Roundhouse would deliver $21.7 to communities damaged by two fires last year
2
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico to buy medicine
ABQnews Seeker
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Gunmen ... CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) -- Gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas last week to buy medicine but were caught ...
3
A tax package unveiled at Roundhouse includes $300 rebates, ...
ABQnews Seeker
A massive $959 million tax package ... A massive $959 million tax package unveiled Monday would provide $300 rebates for New Mexico taxpayers, further reduce the state's gross receipts tax rate, ...
4
Aspen Avionics to go public on the Nasdaq
ABQnews Seeker
Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge ... Aspen parent firm AIRO to merge with the publicly-listed Kernal Group.
5
Senate moves quickly to adopt law making bestiality a ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is one of just ... New Mexico is one of just two states without a bestiality law. A proposal moving forward at the Roundhouse would change that
6
5 intriguing races at the Oscars
ABQnews Seeker
Journal Staff WriterIt has been almost ... Journal Staff WriterIt has been almost a year since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at t ...
7
Gov. to proclaim 'Cowboys for Cancer Research Day'
ABQnews Seeker
C4CR conducts largest cancer research fundraiser ... C4CR conducts largest cancer research fundraiser in the state.
8
Dierks Bentley's 'Gravel & Gold' tour plans Albuquerque stop
ABQnews Seeker
Dierks Bentley is made for being ... Dierks Bentley is made for being on tour. The country star is heading out on his 'Gravel & Gold' tour, which will make a ...
9
West Side Tuesday Morning to liquidate
ABQnews Seeker
The closures come as the retailer ... The closures come as the retailer liquidates product at nearly 150 stores nationwide amid bankruptcy filings.